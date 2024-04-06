Chase Briscoe Leads Ford in Martinsville Cup Qualifying

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Martinsville Speedway | Saturday, April 6, 2024

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

5th – Chase Briscoe

6th – Joey Logano

7th – Josh Berry

9th – Ryan Blaney

13th – Brad Keselowski

14th – Austin Cindric

16th – Todd Gilliland

22nd – Ryan Preece

26th – Noah Gragson

27th – Justin Haley

30th – Chris Buescher

31st – Kaz Grala

34th – Harrison Burton

35th – Michael McDowell

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“You know, our practice was good, especially on the long run. The short run we weren’t super fast but that is just kind of what it is. In qualifying, I was amazed we held on in the first round. I thought for sure we were going to be knocked out and we ended up second somehow. I am happy with it. I feel like I could have done a bit better in that second round there. I don’t think I would have beat what the 23 just ran or the 5 but I think we are in the hunt. We needed to start in the top 10 for sure and it is nice that we are inside of the top five. That will be big and we have a good Ford Mustang for tomorrow.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 4 Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“We had a good day today. The car is good. We had a solid run and starting in the top 10 is a good day for us. I felt like I slipped a little bit into turn one on the second lap, which hurt us. As close as it is, that was probably the difference. Overall it was a great day and I am proud of the guys. We will keep working on it. We have a good starting spot for tomorrow and we have a good Mustang. We just need to go race and execute and have a good solid day on pit road. You never know what can happen.”