RCR Event Preview – Texas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has three wins at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series: Jeff Burton (2007), Austin Dillon (2020) and Tyler Reddick (2022). Burton led only the final lap to grab his 19th career Cup victory. In 2020, Dillon led the final 10 laps and edged teammate Reddick by just .149 seconds to score the win – his first at Texas and the 109th all-time by RCR. Reddick led the final 24 laps to grab his first Texas victory and his third win of the 2022 season.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway… RCR has five NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at Texas Motor Speedway, all by Kevin Harvick (2001, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2012). Last season, both Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed scored top-10 finishes (seventh-place by Hill, eighth by Creed). Hill has reeled off three consecutive top-10s for RCR at Texas, including a second-place finish in the 2022 fall event.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, April 13, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, April 14, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway… In 19 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, Dillon has earned one win, one top-five and two top-10 finishes. He also earned the pole award at the 1.5-mile track in 2016. Dillon has made 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track with a career-best finish of third in 2015 after starting from the pole position for the 300-mile race. Dillon, the 2011 NASCAR Truck Series Champion, has five Truck Series starts at Texas with a career-best finish of second in 2011 and one pole in 2010.

Winner, Winner … Dillon won a NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020, the third of his four career victories in the series. The Texas win was part of a 1-2 finish for RCR, with teammate Tyler Reddick coming in second.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

About TRACKER Off Road… Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service, and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER Off Road was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

Meet Dillon… On Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. CT, Dillon is scheduled to make an appearance on behalf of Bass Pro Shops at Cabela’s Outfitters (12901 Cabela Dr, Fort Worth, Texas 76177). Dillon is also scheduled to participate in a Q&A session at the Team Chevrolet Stage display in the fan midway at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14 at 10:40 a.m. CT. He is scheduled to appear at Andy’s Frozen Custard display, also in the fan midway, at 11 a.m. CT.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Texas Motor Speedway?

“Texas Motor Speedway is one of my favorite tracks, and I’m excited to be racing there this weekend in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off-Road Chevrolet. It has always been a strong track for me. There is a lot of variety on both ends of the track, which makes it exciting to race. On one end you are going to have a high-speed and very banked corner, and on the other end, you will have a hard corner that you will have to get turned into and then get back on the gas. The track has so much grip now and has changed a lot from the old track to the new track.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway… Kyle Busch will make his 34th NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the zone Chevrolet has four wins at the 1.5-mile facility (second most all-time): 2013 (spring), 2016 (spring), 2018 (spring) and 2020 (fall). Busch has 14 top-fives, 18 top-10s and has led 1,069 laps in 33 previous starts. His first Texas victory in 2013 came in dominating fashion when Busch won the pole, led the most laps (171 of 334), and finished with an average running position of 1.575.

The Points Chase… Busch is 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, 38 points outside the top-10.

Welcome zone™… The latest innovation from ITG Brands, zone is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths and 7 flavors, zone pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide extra soft comfort, longer-lasting flavor, and immediate nicotine intensity. zone’s pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last. For more information, visit zonepouches.com.

﻿KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

You qualified well at Texas Motor Speedway last September and ran well before your day ended early. With the Next Gen car, is there little margin for error at a track like Texas?

“Last year at Texas we were really fast. We had a good race car and we were making moves and moving forward as the run progressed. I made a mistake and just overstepped the speed on entry and lost it. Part of what makes Texas so tricky is the spray that’s been added in the upper grooves and getting your tires into that. Trying to run out of that it seems to have a different grip characteristic and it’s hard to trust the car.”

With the Texas Cup race moving to the spring, do you anticipate track conditions being different?

“I don’t know that the track conditions will be much different. Sometimes you see the bumps that are there on a racetrack later in the year aren’t the same bumps in the beginning of the year so we’ll have to be mindful of that. It also depends on what the racetrack does with adding any spray or not to the upper grooves.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway… Austin Hill will make his inaugural NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway this Sunday. While Hill has not competed in the premier series at the Fort Worth, Texas track, the 29-year-old has made five career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the circuit, posting two top-five and three top-10 finishes while driving the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The Winston, Georgia native also has 10 NASCAR Truck Series races on his resume at the 1.5-mile oval, earning three top-five and four top-10 finishes (best result of second in 2020).

Return to the Cup Series… Hill returns to the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing for the first time since 2022, where the driver piloted the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro to an 18th-place finish at Michigan International Speedway. In 2023, Hill made a total of five Cup Series starts, all for Beard Motorsports.

About United Rentals… United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,504 rental locations in North America, 38 in Europe, 23 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 26,300 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and others. The company offers approximately 4,800 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $20.66 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

Turns for Troops… Through their Turns for Troops program, United Rentals will make a donation for each lap that Hill completes in his United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro during the Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Funds from the Turns for Troops program support military veterans and their families.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

With making your first Cup Series start of the season, what is the goal? What would you be satisfied with at the conclusion of the race?

“The main goal is to be consistent and show speed throughout the race. I now have a few Cup Series starts under my belt, so the goal has to move from just completing all the laps. It’s my first time working with Keith (Rodden, crew chief) though, so we will have to quickly learn each other’s communication styles without a lot of practice time. After working in the GM simulator, there seems to be more on throttle time than the Xfinity car, so I will be mindful of that when going back and forth between the two series.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Camaro SS at Texas Motor Speedway… Jesse Love will make his inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Texas Motor Speedway this Saturday. The Menlo Park, California native competed in his first mile-and-a-half event in the Xfinity Series earlier this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Points Check… In addition to having a substantial lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, Love currently holds the fourth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings. The 19-year-old is 76 points behind leader Chandler Smith.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

With one mile-and-a-half race already under your belt earlier this season, will your learning curve be smaller at Texas Motor Speedway compared to Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“I enjoy racing at mile-and-a-half tracks. I learned a few things at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that can be applied to this weekend’s race at Texas. I am still breaking some habits that I had in the ARCA car, but I shouldn’t have to learn as much at Texas compared to Vegas with it being my first mile-and-a-half race in the Xfinity car. I should be able to fire off good to start, which will put us in a position to compete for a win.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial/Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Texas Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made five career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, posting two top-five and three top-10 efforts (best finish of second in fall 2022). In last year’s event at the 1.5-mile oval, Hill qualified in fifth place, sustained damage in a multi-car accident and fought back to finish in the seventh position. The Winston, Georgia native also has 10 NASCAR Truck Series races on his resume at the Fort Worth, Texas track, earning three top-five and four top-10 finishes (best result of second in 2020).

Milestone Anniversaries… Global Industrial and Bennett Transportation & Logistics have partnered together to highlight their milestone anniversaries at Texas Motor Speedway. Global Industrial has provided industrial and MRO products for 75 years, while Bennett Transportation & Logistics celebrates 50 years of faith, family, and freight. Both anniversary logos are featured on the decklid of the No. 21 Chevrolet, while the car showcases the companies in a special design.

About Global Industrial Company… Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy, and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, Global Industrial Exclusive Brands™ products and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. Global Industrial. “We Can Supply That®”.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

With Texas Motor Speedway having two different ends of the track, describe the racing action and what a driver needs out of the car to compete for the win.

“Texas Motor Speedway is a very unique racetrack. It’s a totally different mile and a half than most of the intermediate tracks we go to. Turns 1 and 2 are really flat and wide, which leads to a lot of space where errors can be made, especially when you are inside of another car. If someone gets tight on your door, it’s a very easy spot for you to loop it around and back into the fence. Then on the other end of the track in Turns 3 and 4, you give it all you have. If you can hold it wide open in Turns 3 and 4, you probably have a fast race car. You need a car that handles well in Turns 1 and 2 and then hang it out as much as you can in Turns 3 and 4. Personally I have always enjoyed racing at Texas, and I feel like it’s a place that has eluded me on both the Truck and Xfinity sides. I would call Texas my second-best mile-and-a-half track behind Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Just haven’t been able to wear the cowboy hat yet.”