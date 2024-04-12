DR. PHIL NAMED HONORARY PACE CAR DRIVER FOR SUNDAY’S AUTOTRADER ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE 400

Dr. Phil McGraw will be behind the wheel helping lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

FORT WORTH, Texas (APRIL 12, 2024) – Dr. Phil is making a weekend house call.

Dr. Phil McGraw is heading to Texas Motor Speedway to serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. CT, TV: FS1, Radio: PRN, SiriusXM, Lone Star 92.5 FM locally).

The television personality and author will drive one of the Chevrolet Camaro pace cars that will help lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag for the start of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Dr. McGraw, one of the most well-known and trusted health professionals, is in the midst of his 22nd season hosting daytime television’s top-rated program, Dr. Phil. The award-winning show hosted by the Dallas resident and University of North Texas graduate continues to provide the most comprehensive forum on mental health issues in the history of television.

Dr. Phil has earned 31 Emmy® nominations and has held the No. 1 spot for the last decade. Dr. McGraw himself has earned two Emmys as an executive producer, induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dr. McGraw, who received the coveted Presidential Citation by the American Psychological Association for his significant contributions to the field in 2006, also is an award-winning author. He has penned nine No. 1 New York Times bestsellers and has been published in 39 languages with more than 50 million copies in print.

McGraw will be joined by fellow dignitaries – U.S. Army Major General Kevin D. Admiral and TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes – for Sunday’s event. Admiral is serving as the Honorary Starter and will wave the green flag while Dykes will be the Grand Marshal and provide the start command to the drivers.

Tickets are still available for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at four price points, beginning at $115. For those looking for a more premium experience, limited tickets remain for the Turn 1 Terrace ($160). For those unable to attend Sunday’s marquee event, tickets including for the Restart Bar, also are available for Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity Series race (12:30 p.m.). Weekend camping spots are still available as well.

Click here for the full weekend schedule.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR tripleheader weekend April 12-14. The race weekend begins April 12 with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 (7:30 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90), continues with the April 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (12:30 p.m. CT on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90) and concludes with the April 14 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (2:30 p.m. CT on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 and Lone Star 92.5 – local).

﻿Tickets are on sale now at www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

The balance of Texas Motor Speedway’s 2024 major event season includes the High Limit Sprint Car Series (April 13), Fuel Fest (April 20), the Goodguys Rod & Custom/American Flat Track/Pate Swap Meet tripleheader weekend (April 25-28), C-10 Nationals (May 10-12), LS Fest (May 18), Bandas y Trocas (May 25), Solar Car Challenge (July 11-17), SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 (Sept. 14), Goodguys Rod & Custom (Sept. 27-29), American Sprint Car Series (Oct. 4-5), the High Limit Sprint Car Series inaugural season finale (Oct. 11-12) and the Gordy’s Hwy 30 Fest Texas (Oct. 17-20).

