Kyle Larson collects third consecutive Cup Series pole at Texas

Kyle Larson topped qualifying Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to earn the Busch Light Pole Award for Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

His lap of 190.369 mph in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet marked his 19th Cup Series career pole, his third consecutive pole this season and the 250th for the Hendrick organization.

“Yeah, it was a pretty intense qualifying session,” Larson said. “I felt like the track was really slick in practice, and then having to kind of talk to yourself before you make your lap, knowing that you have to commit even more than you did in practice to go fast is difficult.

“And then just the lap itself – the first round and second round both, there were moments where you have grip, and then moments where you’re like man, I’m going to crash. It’s pretty intense from behind the wheel, but always great when you can accomplish a pole and feel like you beat your confidence a little bit.”

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs will start on the front row beside Larson after a qualifying lap of 190.134 mph lap in his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. His teammate, Christopher Bell, will start third as 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe, round out the top five.

William Byron, the defending race winner, will start sixth, followed by Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric as JGR’s Martin Truex Jr. and 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace, round out the top 10.

Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson both had issues during the practice session that preceded qualifying. Johnson’s No. 84 Legacy Motor Club entry made contact with the wall in Turn 2. The team plans to make repairs rather than go to a backup car for Sunday’s race. Kyle Busch spun exiting the same turn in his No. 8 Richard Childress Chevrolet. Neither driver made a qualifying run and will have to start near the back of the field. Kyle Busch will start in 34th and Johnson will start in 37th.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be broadcast Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on FS1 with radio coverage provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting Lineup: