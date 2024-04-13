Stewart-Haas Racing: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 from Texas Motor Speedway

STEWART-HAAS RACING

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Date: April 13, 2024

Event: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (Round 8 of 33)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 200 laps, broken into three stages (45 laps/45 laps/110 laps)

Race Winner: Sam Mayer of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Cole Custer (Started 2nd / Finished 5th, Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

● Riley Herbst (Started 5th / Finished 27th, Running, completed 199 of 200 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (2nd with 314 points, 19 out of first)

● Riley Herbst (6th with 232 points, 101 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Custer earned his fourth top-five of the season and his fifth top-five in eight career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas.

● This was Custer’s sixth straight top-10. He finished second March 2 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, fifth March 9 at Phoenix Raceway, fourth March 23 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin Texas, 10th March 30 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, and eighth at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

● This was Custer’s third straight top-10 at Texas. He finished sixth last September and eighth in November 2019.

● Custer finished fifth in Stage 1 to earn six bonus points and second in Stage 2 to earn nine more bonus points.

● Custer led once for one lap to increase his laps-led total at Texas to 45.|● Herbst finished third in Stage 1 to earn eight bonus points and third in Stage 2 to earn eight more bonus points.

Race Notes:

● Sam Mayer won the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 to score his fifth career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Texas. His margin over second-place Ryan Sieg was .002 of a second.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 35 laps.

● Twenty-five of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Chandler Smith remains the championship leader after Texas with a 19-point advantage over second-place Custer.

Sound Bites:

“We had a solid day. Obviously, we wanted to win for Andy’s Frozen Custard and get that custard cone in victory lane. It was a hard-fought day for sure. We fought for every point out there and made the most of it. We just need that little bit more. We’re executing at a really high level right now. Our pit crew is doing great, and our guys are doing great, not making mistakes. We’re doing great just trying to maximize the days and keep ourselves in the points. We want to win. We want to try to go out there and win, so we just have to find that little bit more, but we are working on it.” –Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Andy’s Frozen Custard Ford Mustang

“Man, it just makes it that much harder when you’re that close. We looked like we had the speed and ability to pass for the lead, but caution after caution just made it so much harder to pass these guys. My handling was way off on that last run and then I ended up fading. I hate it for my No. 98 Monster Energy team. They work so hard to give me fast cars, and I want to get them to victory lane. Hopefully, we can have the same kind of speed at the next intermediate track.” –Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Ag-Pro 300 on Saturday, April 20 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The race begins at 4 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.