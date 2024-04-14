NHRA AT LAS VEGAS FOUR-WIDE: Team Chevy Race Report

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 NHRA FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS

THE STRIP AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP | NOTES & QUOTES

APRIL 14, 2024

CHEVROLET CAPTURES FACTORY X AND FLEXJET FACTORY STOCK SHOWDOWN NHRA FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS VICTORIES; RACES TO RUNNER-UP FINISH IN THE FUNNY CAR FINAL ROUND IN LAS VEGAS

Notes:

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car raced to his third final round of the 2024 season, his first year in Funny Car, finishing runner-up to Bob Tasca II by 0.01 seconds with his run of 3.904 seconds E.T. at 318.77 mph to Tasca’s 3.915 seconds E.T. at 329.75 mph.

Prock qualified No. 1 for the third time in four races this season in his Funny Car debut year, capturing his sixth career No. 1 qualifier in NHRA and third in Funny Car.

Prock also raced his way to the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty victory, which includes a cash prize and bonus points, after defeating Paul Lee, Blake Alexander, and Daniel Wilkerson.

Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, raced her way to the four-wide semifinals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

John Force, driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, fell in the first round at Las Vegas to Matt Hagan and Jason Rupert.

Jeg Coughlin, Jr., driver of the SCAG Power Equipment Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock, raced to the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals victory in Pro Stock and his 66th career win in the category, with his run of 6.616 seconds E.T at 207.18 mph defeated Erica Enders, Jerry Tucker, and Brandon Foster.

Jerry Tucker, driving the Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock, qualified No. 1 for the four-wide event in Las Vegas with his run of 6.612 seconds E.T. at 206.61 mph.

After the NHRA Winternationals were postponed due to weather in Pomona, the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown finally crowned a champion with the Wally trophy and special media, with Stephen Bell outrunning David Davies II in his Chevrolet COPO Camaro.

On Sunday, Ricky Hord raced to the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Wally over Scott Liebersher, David Janac, and Mark Pawuk in his Chevrolet COPO Camaro, his third victory in FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown.

Greg Stanfield, with his run of 7.121 seconds E.T. at 192.77 mph in his Chevrolet COPO Camaro, defeated Alex Laughlin for the Factory X victory at Las Vegas.

Earning the provisional No. 2 position in qualifying with his run of 3.947 seconds E.T. at 321.42 mph in Q2, Prock led the John Force Racing trio at the conclusion of Friday’s qualifying.

Quotes:

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“Overall, it was a good weekend for our Monster Energy team. We made big improvements in performance on the racetrack. Our car was running with everyone else. We qualified fifth and in first round we came out and ran a 3.75, which was outstanding. I was slow on the tree, and it cost us in Round 2. It’s tough, I’m beating myself up over it, but this whole team, we take our wins together and our losses together. We will pack up, put it behind us and try and figure out what I did wrong and fix it before I go to the Charlotte 4-Wide. I feel like our race car is definitely coming around. We struggled last year with it and the beginning of this season but now it’s starting to run consistent and starting to put good ETs on the board.”

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“It was almost a perfect weekend. We got No. 1 qualifier, won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty deal and runner-up’d at this deal. We were out front and the engine nosed over, shot a spark plug out down track at about 650 or 700 feet and the thing just nosed over. We were still good enough to run second. (Bob) Tasca made a great run, great job by that team. We knew they were going to be tough this year, but I think everybody in these pits knows we’re going to be tough this weekend, as well.”

JOHN FORCE, DRIVER OF THE PEAK CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“Brittany (Force) went some rounds, I didn’t, but (Austin) Prock, being No. 1 runner-up, John Force Racing is strong. We qualified good and now we just move on to the next one. My car moved around a little bit, I may have corrected it too hard. I got a tire out of the groove, blew a tire off, dropped a hole because it spun and I had my hands full at the other end, but I’m just trying to win.”

How more successful can (Austin) Prock become?

“If you win a championship then you’re successful. He’s got a good car but you’ve got to watch the championship. Robert (Hight) was there the last two years in a row and then they took away all the points (when the points reset for the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs) and then he wound up losing by three points or whatever it was. But stuff happens, it’s the same for everybody. I just hope (Prock) can continue as he’s going. He’s got his head on right, driving the car real good, has a great team with his dad, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Up Next:

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series next heads to zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. for the second of two NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, April 26-28, 2024. Friday and Saturday qualifying airs on Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m. ET. Sunday’s eliminations broadcast at 6 p.m. ET. All sessions from near Charlotte air with NHRA on FOX on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

