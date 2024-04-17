AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Talladega Superspeedway April Xfinity Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-718

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: After a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team plans to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to also run two cars throughout the season with its No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began that transition in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series West (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series West), She became the first female driver to have won races in the West Series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

Deegan, 21, arrives at AM Racing after a stint driving for ThorSport Racing in 2023.

Giving You Piece of Air: For the seventh time in 2024, AirBox will serve as the primary marketing partner of Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption and manufactures products that meet the stringent new ventilation standard, ASHRAE Standard 241.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve—helping people breathe easy and live better.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300 will mark Deegan’s Xfinity Series debut at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the largest oval on the 2024 Xfinity Series schedule.

Deegan, however, does own three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway from 2021 – 2023.

Her track-best result occurred during the 2022 Chevy Silverado 250 when she steered to a sixth-place finish after starting 27th for David Gilliland Racing (now TRICON Garage).

In 2020, the Californian finished seventh in his lone ARCA Menards Series start after starting third also for David Gilliland Racing (now TRICON Garage).

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In nine NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Deegan has a career-best 13th-place finish after starting 20th for SS-GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in October 2022.

In addition to seven Xfinity Series starts, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to her credit.

AM Minute: While the ARCA Menards Series was enjoying another spring off-weekend, the AM Racing Dirt Division was back in action with drivers Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self at Virginia Motor Speedway.

It was a winning weekend for the Statesville, N.C.-based team with Austin Wayne Self picking up his first UMP Dirt Modified victory of the 2024 season.

AM Racing development driver Rose continued to gain more track time and delivered a solid performance.

The ARCA Menards Series resumes action this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday, April 20.

Thanks For Your Support: With 27 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Klutch Vodka, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

Texas Motor Speedway | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Race Recap: The eighth race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, April 13.

Flying the AirBox colors for the third consecutive weekend, Deegan continued to progress from practice to qualifying and made the 200-lap race on speed with her 20th-place qualifying result.

Early in the race, Deegan steadily moved forward and marched inside the top 15, but as the race pressed on, she struggled with grip on the race track, which left her hovering between 18th and 22nd.

In the closing laps of the race, Deegan was an innocent victim in a late-race accident that caused some minor damage to the left front of her No. 15 AM Racing Ford Mustang.

The team repaired the car and sent Deegan back into competition. Despite the damage affecting the handling of her race car, she maintained a steady pace for a lead lap 23rd place finish at the checkered flag.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 140th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his eighth at Talladega Superspeedway.

In his previous 139 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Hailie Deegan, please visit hailiedeegan.com, like her Facebook page (HailieDeegan4), or follow her on Instagram (@hailiedeegan), YouTube and X | Twitter (@hailiedeegan).

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “Talladega has always been the best of the two superspeedway races from me. I’m optimistic and looking forward to Saturday afternoon’s race with our No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang.

“The team had great pace during the race last year and was able to lead a bunch of laps and contend for a strong finish before being collected in the Big One.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep our nose clean, build our superspeedway program together, and contend for our first top-10 finish of the season.”

Race Information:

The Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps | 202 miles) is the ninth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Qualifying will occur on Friday, April 19, 2024, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, April 20, 2024, shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.