Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 04.17.24

This Week in Motorsports: April 15 – 21, 2024

NCS/NXS: Talladega Superspeedway – April 19-21

ARCA: Talladega Superspeedway – April 19-20

ARCA WEST: Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – April 20

PLANO, Texas (April 17, 2024) – NASCAR goes superspeedway racing this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway with the Cup and Xfinity Series, joined by the ARCA Menards Series. The ARCA Menards West Series also returns to the track this weekend at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Six Toyota Camrys inside Top 10 of points … Following a wild weekend in Texas, six of the eight full-time Toyota Camry XSEs find themselves in the top 10 of the NASCAR Cup Series point standings. Martin Truex Jr. continues to be the lead Toyota driver in the standings, currently in second, closely followed by teammate, Denny Hamlin, who sits third. The two are joined by their Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Ty Gibbs (sixth) and Christopher Bell (10th), along with 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick (eighth) and Bubba Wallace (ninth).

Hamlin seeks another Talladega pole … Throughout his historic career, Hamlin has garnered success at nearly every circuit the NASCAR Cup Series has traveled to, including Talladega Superspeedway. Along with his two career wins (2014 and 2020), the Virginia native has been strong in qualifying at Talladega of late, capturing pole position in four of the last seven races. Another pole this weekend would be the 42nd of Hamlin’s career and his second of 2024.

Reddick rounding into form … Though he was unable to capture victory with a strong No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE last weekend at Texas, Reddick came home fourth and notched his fourth consecutive top-10 finish and sixth in the last seven races. This is the longest streak of top-10s in Reddick’s young career, providing momentum heading into Talladega where hasn’t cracked the top-10 since 2021.

Smith continues to pace Xfinity Series points … Heading to Talladega, Chandler Smith continues to hold serve atop the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings, with a 19-point cushion. Smith has led the standings going into three of the last four events. He’s joined in the top-10 by teammate, Sheldon Creed, who stayed in the same position after Texas last weekend.

Earnhardt back behind the wheel of the No. 26 … Jeffrey Earnhardt returns to Team Toyota and Sam Hunt Racing this weekend at Talladega where he’ll once again pilot the team’s No. 26 GR Supra. In his lone start of 2024, Earnhardt finished eighth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February. Saturday marks Earnhardt’s 13th Xfinity Series start at Talladega, where he captured pole position and a second-place finish in 2022.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series

Toyota aims for third straight win to start 2024 … Toyota Camrys swept the opening two races of the 2024 season in the ARCA Menards Series and now head to Talladega seeking a third to start the season. Gus Dean began the season with a win at Daytona International Speedway in February and William Sawalich took home the victory at Phoenix Raceway in March. Another Toyota Camry triumph this weekend would also mark the 14th ARCA Menards Series win in a row for the manufacturer, dating back July 2023, as well as Toyota’s seventh win in the last eight races at Talladega.

