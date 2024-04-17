LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview | Talladega Superspeedway I

CLUB ENTRY LIST

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

POINTS STANDING: 20TH

ERIK JONES

POINTS STANDING: 19TH

CLUB NOTES

Bayne’s race previews: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB launched a new social media series with driver optimization leader Trevor Bayne. Bayne previews the keys to the upcoming races for LEGACY M.C. drivers, allowing fans and media members to hear the teams’ objectives for the upcoming weekend. Follow LEGACY M.C.’s social channels for these weekly previews.

A day with the Guard: As an opportunity presented by Talladega Superspeedway, Erik Jones will have the unique opportunity to join the Alabama National Guard for a day of events. Jones and a handful of other drivers will be picked up in a Blackhawk helicopter piloted by the 1st Battalion, 131st Aviation Regiment, and travel to the Clarke Range Complex for a day of activities led by the Alabama National Guard.

Quality seat time: Although a 29th place finish wasn’t the result LEGACY M.C. co-owner and driver Jimmie Johnson along with crew chief Jason Burdett had hoped for. Regardless, they were very happy with the fact Johnson completed a full event in the NextGen car – something he had not been able to do in the four NASCAR Cup Series races he has entered since the 2023 season began. Johnson was able to gain valuable seat time in the No. 84 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE despite a crash in practice and a spin on Lap 50 during the 400-mile event. He will get another chance in just two weeks as Johnson is on tap for competition at Dover Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and then Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

Four-wide thriller at Talladega: Johnson also was the benefactor of one of the closest races in NASCAR history as he won a four-wide thriller on April 17, 2011, edging now NASCAR on FOX broadcaster Clint Bowyer by 0.002 seconds at the finish. The record is tied for the closest finish in history with the 2003 Ricky Craven win over Kurt Busch at Darlington Raceway. Johnson has another win at Talladega in 2006, along with seven top-fives and 13 top-10’s, leading 474 laps throughout his 38 starts.

Family Dollar Gold Star: Family Dollar will honor Lincoln, Ala., store #12608 this weekend as a part of the company’s “Go For G.O.L.D.” (Grand Opening Look Daily) program. The Dollar Tree and Family Dollar primaries will highlight these stores on the deck lid of all three LEGACY M.C. entries throughout the race season. This weekend’s Gold Star is featured on the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE.

Getting it done at ‘Dega: During his rookie year in the NASCAR Cup Series (2020), John Hunter Nemechek found comfort in the high banking of Talladega Superspeedway at both events, earning a pair of eighth-place finishes. So far this season, Nemechek finished sixth at the season-opener DAYTONA 500 and 21st in Atlanta. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series Nemechek has four starts where he qualified in the top-15 for every event and compiled two top-10 finishes. In the Truck Series, Nemechek has seven starts, one pole position, 31 laps led, one top-five, and two top-10 finishes.

JH goes to school: Last week, on behalf of Talladega Superspeedway, Nemechek took an early trip to Birmingham, Ala., on his way to Texas to spend time with 4th and 5th grade classes at Irondale Community School. He spoke with students about the speed of Talladega, safety, STEM-related topics, and all things NASCAR.

Superspeedy: Jones has 14 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 2.66-mile track of Talladega Superspeedway, resulting in two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. Jones has finished in the top 10 in four of his last five races and has led 80 laps, leading in eight of his last ten races. Jones also has three Xfinity Series starts and two Truck Series starts. During his Xfinity time, Jones had never started outside of the top 10, bringing home one top-five in 2017, where he led five laps. In the Truck Series, Jones holds an average start of 4.5 and an average finish of 5.0; the 2015 Truck Series Champion has led seven laps, earning one top-five and one top-10 finish.

Kenseth to be honored: LEGACY M.C.’s competition advisor Matt Kenseth will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 20 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in downtown Milwaukee. Kenseth, who was part of the 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame class, will be inducted along with Milwaukee Brewers All-Star and Silver Slugger Award Winner Prince Fielder and 2021 Ryder Cup Captain and Champion Steve Stricker. This is the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame’s 74th Anniversary Induction Ceremony.

CLUB QUOTES

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 42 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE:

“Every week it’s been a learning week for me. Each week is a test, learning this car and how to perfect how to drive it. At Talladega, it’s a little hard to go forward and the field bunches up to three by three by three for ten rows. It’s about positioning yourself for that final push to the finish and doing what we did at Daytona, working with our teammates and racing smart.”

Ben Beshore, Crew chief of the No. 42 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE:

“Talladega is just about surviving. As a whole LEGACY M.C. was good at Daytona in race conditions so it’s going to be about being at the right place at the right time and trying to put yourself in a good position late in the race to either miss the big wreck or have track position.”

Erik Jones, Driver of the No. 43 Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE:

Talk about the team’s superspeedway package and how you can find success at Talladega.

“I think our superspeedway stuff has been good; in Daytona, we ended up seventh. We had an opportunity at the end to contend, but the lines didn’t really play out the way we needed, and we weren’t able to challenge for the win in the last few laps. I like superspeedway racing; Talladega has been a really good superspeedway race for us in the last couple of years. For whatever reason, we have been in contention for wins there. We have been really close but also given away some close ones. I would love to close one out there; I feel like I have been in the right place and haven’t done the right things at times or had the right pushes work out. So hopefully, we can seal that deal finally and come home with one.”

Dave Elenz, Crew chief of the No. 43 Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE:

Talk about how the unpredictability of Talladega can change your strategy throughout the race.

“Talladega is challenging from a strategy standpoint. Obviously, there will be a lot of fuel saving going on. You want to maximize your stage points and maximize your finish throughout the day, it is difficult to figure out how to call the race correctly until you know where the cautions are going to lie. Any caution can completely change what you have going on, either putting you in a better or worse situation. So, it is a fun race to call because of that unpredictability that causes you to change your strategy mid-stride. It is a lot of fun to figure out how to get the stage points and get the win.”

PETTY 75TH ANNIVERSARY

The 2024 season marks a significant milestone in the history of the Petty family as they have helped define stock car racing for 75 years. Their commitment to the sport and the people who make it possible – behind the wheel, under the hood, in the back office and beyond – has shaped the growth and success of NASCAR. Their LEGACY lives on with the countless fans, drivers, technicians and team members they touched. Throughout 2024, LEGACY M.C. will celebrate the Petty family and share countless memories with friends and fans at race tracks across the country.

‘Dega debuts: Ritchie Petty, son of Maurice Petty made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway on May 2, 1993. Ritchie drove the No. 53 owned by his father in four races throughout his career, all taking place at either Talladega Superspeedway or Daytona International Speedway. Additionally, Kyle Petty made his first NASCAR Cup Series start driving the No. 42 in the 1979 Talladega 500 where he finished ninth, just five spots behind his father Richard who drove the infamous No. 43 to a fourth-place finish.

The King’s Hat: This week’s rendition of The King’s Hat will be located at the infield fan zone at Talladega Superspeedway. Please visit LEGACY M.C.’s X (formerly Twitter) account for more details.

BROADCAST INFO

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

SUNDAY, APRIL 21ST | 3:00 PM ET

ABOUT OUR PARTNERS

ABOUT AdventHealth:With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 90,000 team members across hundreds of care sites including physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s more than 50 hospital campuses in diverse markets throughout nine states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit www.AdventHealth.com/News

ABOUT DOLLAR TREE, INC.: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,622 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme-E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as Club Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.