Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Delo Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 17, 2024) – Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse team head to the 2.66 mile Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway this weekend for NASCAR’s first of two visits to the track.

Talladega has been a great track statistically for McDowell and Front Row Motorsports. For McDowell he has three top-5s and four top-10s in 26 starts, including a third-place finish in the fall of 2022. For FRM, the organization has six top-5s and 20 top-10s, including the historic 1-2 finish with David Ragan and David Gilliand in the 2013 spring race.

McDowell and the No. 34 team will once again have Love’s Travel Stops and their truck care partner, Chevron Delo, racing with them this weekend. Chevron Delo is the maker of top performing heavy duty engine oils, coolants, antifreezes, transmission fluids, gear oils, greases and hydraulic oils.

The Cup Series will have qualifying only on Saturday, April 20th at 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1. The 500-mile event will take place Sunday, April 21st at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Delo Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“This weekend is a big one for us. We want to take advantage of it. It’s going to be a real fight for these playoffs spots now throughout the summer. Every race will matter. We have a good chance at Talladega. It’s just a matter of executing, putting ourselves in the right position at the end and being there on the final lap.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“I feel like we have learned a lot about this car to run up front, we’ve showed we have speed at the superspeedways. At the same time, you never know what you will get out of races at Talladega. We just need to keep out of trouble and position ourselves well for the stage ends and race finish.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.