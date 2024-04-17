Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 17, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse team travel to the Heart for NASCAR’s first visit to the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

In four previous Cup starts at the 2.66-mile track, Gilliland has three top-12 finishes. Gilliland has shown much speed this year on superspeedways, leading laps at both the Daytona 500 (16) and at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway (58) for a combined 74 laps lead. Gilliland has also proven to his fellow competitors that he can be trusted as a drafting partner at the superspeedway speeds.

The Cup Series will have qualifying only on Saturday, April 20th at 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1. The 500-mile event will take place Sunday, April 21st at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“This is a big weekend. Talladega, like any other superspeedway race, is all about surviving and being there in the end. We’ve brought speed to Daytona and Atlanta and we plan on bringing it to Talladega as well. Ryan (Bergenty) and the team have worked all week getting this Ford Mustang Dark Horse ready, I just have to execute and hit my marks.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“This weekend is big for Todd and Front Row Motorsports. Todd has shown much maturity on these superpeedways, the proof is there, we just need to be there in the end. We’re bringing a fast Ford Mustang Dark Horse as usual, Todd just needs to qualify up front and stay out of the chaos. I’m confident we can do that.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.