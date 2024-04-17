RTIC Outdoors Partners with JR Motorsports and the No. 1 Chevrolet

Texas Based Company to be Primary Partner in Four NXS Events for Sam Mayer

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 17, 2024) – JR Motorsports announced today that RTIC Outdoors, the Official Cooler and Drinkware partner of NASCAR, will come on board the No. 1 Chevrolet with driver Sam Mayer for four primary events during the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. RTIC will be the primary partner for races at Darlington Raceway (May 11), Portland International Raceway (June1), Sonoma Raceway (June 8) and Pocono Raceway (July 13).

“We are thrilled to welcome RTIC Outdoors to the JR Motorsports family,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “They are a brand that has definitely had a strong presence around our sport and it is great to have them join us and the No. 1 team with Sam for four races this season. I can’t wait to get this partnership started and see what we can all accomplish together.”

Founded in 2014, RTIC’s mission has been to provide high-quality, affordable products for all. That includes premium Coolers, Drinkware, and Outdoor Gear that are engineered to perform, built to last, and always priced right. In April 2023, RTIC became the Official Cooler and Drinkware sponsor of NASCAR, offering officially licensed NASCAR Drinkware and Coolers at rticoutdoors.com. As part of their commitment to continue providing quality, affordable products directly to consumers, RTIC is now available in Walmart Stores across the nation.

“This partnership with JRM and Sam is very exciting,” said RTIC Outdoors CEO Bill Pond, “Not only do their blue-collar values align with our own, but their history in NASCAR and performance on the track is paralleled by their commitment to a successful partnership.”

Following last weekend’s dramatic victory at Texas Motor Speedway, Mayer has now scored two consecutive finishes inside the top-two and finds himself locked into the NXS Playoffs for the third time in his career.

“I’m really happy to be welcoming RTIC Outdoors to JR Motorsports and to our No. 1 team,” said Mayer. “It’s been great getting to know everyone at RTIC over the last couple of weeks and I can’t wait to get to the track with them in Darlington and see what we can do together.”

Be sure to catch Mayer and the No. 1 RTIC Outdoors Chevrolet at Darlington on Saturday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m. EST on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

ABOUT RTIC OUTDOORS:

Founded in 2014, RTIC Outdoors is committed to creating high-quality Outdoor Gear at an affordable price. Built for every adventure, from the backcountry to the backyard, RTIC’s Coolers, Drinkware, and Outdoor gear are engineered to perform, built to last for years, and never ever overpriced. As part of their commitment to continue prioritizing the customer, RTIC gear is now available in various Walmart Stores and other retailers across America. To learn more about RTIC, Customization Options, and shop Official NASCAR Drinkware & Coolers visit https://rticoutdoors.com/.