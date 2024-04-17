JR Motorsports — NXS Talladega Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Talladega Superspeedway (2.66 mile superspeedway)

NXS RACE – Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps / 300.58 miles)

TUNE IN – FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 4:00 p.m. (EST)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 First Bank of Alabama Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 8

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s: 3

Laps Led: 18

Avg. Finish: 20.1

Points: 14th

Sam Mayer enters this weekend’s event at Talladega Superspeedway as the most recent winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, having scored the win in a dramatic photo finish last week at Texas Motor Speedway.

In four previous starts at Talladega in the NXS, Mayer has earned a best finish of second, coming in the fall of 2022.

Overall, on tracks greater than two miles in length, Mayer has recorded a combined total of four top-fives and six top-10s in 18 career starts.

This weekend at Talladega marks the first race of the year for First Bank of Alabama on board the No. 1 Chevrolet.

Sam Mayer

“It’s definitely a relief heading to Talladega with a win in our pocket. The momentum is on our side right now and hopefully we can keep that going this weekend. Talladega is for sure a challenging track, but I know that Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and all the guys on this team will give me a really strong car capable of running up front. I’m ready to go to work with my teammates and see what we can do. It’s going to be a fun weekend for sure.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 8

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 229

Avg. Finish: 13.4

Points: 4th

Justin Allgaier heads to Talladega this weekend on the cusp of history, as the JRM driver looks to claim sole possession of first in the NXS record books in career top-10 finishes. Allgaier is currently tied with Kyle Busch for the top spot as the pair each have 266 career top-10s in the NXS.

In 16 career NXS starts at the high-banked superspeedway, Allgaier has scored four top-fives and seven top-10s, with a best finish of second coming in this event in 2016.

Allgaier is a previous winner on a drafting track in the NXS, having gone to Victory Lane in a photo finish last fall at Daytona International Speedway.

Overall, on tracks two miles or greater in the NXS, Allgaier has amassed two wins, 22 top-fives and 42 top-10s in 83 starts.

Justin Allgaier

“Talladega is such a unique, unpredictable place. You have to be on your toes every lap and be ready to expect the unexpected at every turn. JR Motorsports has always had a really strong superspeedway program and I know that that will be the case once again this weekend with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. Hopefully we can run a smooth, clean race and work well with our JRM teammates to be up front and fighting for the win in the end.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Salted Caramel / Toffee Cold Brew Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 8

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 48

Avg. Finish: 13.8

Points: 8th

On tracks measuring 2 miles or greater in length, Smith has scored a best finish of sixth, coming last season at Pocono Raceway.

Sammy Smith has seven NXS races under his belt at the drafting tracks of Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta where he has tallied one pole award and two top-ten finishes.

The No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet will be promoting the company’s Salted Caramel and Toffee Cold Brew flavors at the NXS Talladega event on April 20th which is National Cold Brew Day.

Sammy Smith

“Once again we added to our top-10 finish stat this past Saturday in Texas. It’s making me even more hungry for that first win with my No. 8 JR Motorsports team. I’m happy to showcase Pilot Flying J’s Cold Brew flavors on National Cold Brew Day and hopefully further celebrate with a win.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Criterion Appliances Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 8

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 3

Laps Led: 3

Avg. Finish: 16.5

Points: 12th

Brandon Jones has made 11 starts at NASCAR’s largest oval track, Talladega, and has recorded three top-five and four top-10 finishes. The 27-year-old’s best finish of second came during the 2018 and 2021 seasons.

A speedways greater than 2 miles, Jones has recorded 54 starts which includes eight top- fives and 24 top-10s.

Atlanta, Ga., native currently sits 12th in the NXS driver standings, 141 markers behind the series leader.

Criterion Appliances will adorn the hood of Jones’ No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend. This will be the first appearance for the brand on the hood at Talladega.

Brandon Jones

“JR Motorsports always brings fast cars to super speedways and this No. 9 team has been working hard to make sure we keep up that standard. I am so thankful to have Menards and Criterion Appliances on my car this weekend and I hope we are able to avoid the mess and put ourselves in contention for the win when it is all said and done.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Talladega Superspeedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Talladega Superspeedway a combined 65 times with the NXS. In those starts at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the organization has recorded three wins, 18 top-fives and 32 top-10s, with an average finish of 14.8.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, April 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT.