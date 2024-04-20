Cadillac at Imola: Starting on the sixth row

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R making progress on technical circuit in heart of Italy

IMOLA, Italy (April 20, 2024) – The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R will start on the sixth row Sunday for the 6 Hours of Imola.

Alex Lynn, who will co-drive the Cadillac Racing Hypercar, in the second race of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season, recorded a best lap of 1 minute, 31.397 seconds in the 12-minute qualifying session on the 3-mile (4.9 km), 21-turn (12 left) Autodromo Internazionale Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit.

The facility, which hosted its first race in 1953 and last Intercontinental Le Mans Cup — precursor of the WEC — race in 2011, replaced Monza on the WEC calendar this year as the latter is undergoing scheduled work.

Lynn, who qualified seventh in the season-opening race last month at Qatar, improved by 1.5 seconds upon the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R’s best lap time in the three free practice sessions.

Antonio Fuoco, driving the No. 50 Ferrari AF Corse in its home race, earned the pole with a lap of 1:29.456 in the 10-minuite Hyperpole session reserved for the top 10 cars from the first session.

The field will take the green flag at 1 p.m. Central European Time / 7 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, April 21. MotorTrend, Max, discorvery+ and the FIA WEC app will provide coverage of the race in the U.S. Radio Le Mans will broadcast the race.

Alex Lynn: “Twelfth in qualifying is about right. Obviously, a long race tomorrow with a lot to play for. We’ll regroup and see what we can do. We improved our lap time in qualifying from free practice three by more than a second, so we’re going in the right direction.”