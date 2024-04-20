Search
IMSA

Cadillac at Imola: Starting on the sixth row

By Official Release

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R making progress on technical circuit in heart of Italy

IMOLA, Italy (April 20, 2024) – The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R will start on the sixth row Sunday for the 6 Hours of Imola.

Alex Lynn, who will co-drive the Cadillac Racing Hypercar, in the second race of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season, recorded a best lap of 1 minute, 31.397 seconds in the 12-minute qualifying session on the 3-mile (4.9 km), 21-turn (12 left) Autodromo Internazionale Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit.

The facility, which hosted its first race in 1953 and last Intercontinental Le Mans Cup — precursor of the WEC — race in 2011, replaced Monza on the WEC calendar this year as the latter is undergoing scheduled work.

Lynn, who qualified seventh in the season-opening race last month at Qatar, improved by 1.5 seconds upon the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R’s best lap time in the three free practice sessions.

Antonio Fuoco, driving the No. 50 Ferrari AF Corse in its home race, earned the pole with a lap of 1:29.456 in the 10-minuite Hyperpole session reserved for the top 10 cars from the first session.

The field will take the green flag at 1 p.m. Central European Time / 7 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, April 21. MotorTrend, Max, discorvery+ and the FIA WEC app will provide coverage of the race in the U.S. Radio Le Mans will broadcast the race.

Alex Lynn: “Twelfth in qualifying is about right. Obviously, a long race tomorrow with a lot to play for. We’ll regroup and see what we can do. We improved our lap time in qualifying from free practice three by more than a second, so we’re going in the right direction.”

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Team Achieves Top Five Starting Position for Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Next article
No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 Team Lead Charge for WTRAndretti at Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category