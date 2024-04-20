No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Team Achieves Top Five Starting Position for Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

(LONG BEACH, California) April 19, 2024 —The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 delivered a strong qualifying performance on Friday, finding themselves starting fifth in GTD for Saturday’s sprint race. After showing promising pace in the first two practice sessions, Daniel Formal was able to set an impressive lap time of 01:17.814, placing the black and red team firmly towards the front of the grid.

The stage is set for the No. 45 DEX Imaging WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team’s first race at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The green flag will fly at 4:35 p.m. ET (1:35 p.m. PT) for 100 minutes of racing with broadcast on USA Network and Peacock for the entirety of the race.

TOP FIVE GTD STARTING GRID

No. 89 Vasser Sullivan (Lexus RC F GT3) B. Barnicoat, P. Thompson (91.585 mph) No. 12 Vasser Sullivan (Lexus RC F GT3) F. Montecalvo, J. Hawksworth (91.276) No. 34 Conquest Racing (Ferarri 296 GT3) M. Franco, A. Costa Balboa (91.206 mph) No. 27 Heart of Racing Team (Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO) R. De Angelis, S. Pumpelly (91.152 mph) No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 (Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2) K. Marcelli, D. Formal (91.047 mph)

Danny Formal, No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2: “My first ever qualifying in IMSA WeatherTech Championship. The No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini has been in a great window all weekend. We definitely improved it from last practice, even though we went P2 in last practice, we found a big chunk of time. We did our fastest time. P5, to be honest, it felt like a very good lap. We’re the quickest Lamborghini by a good margin, so that’s a benefit. The race could play out. It’s a sprint race and normally has a lot of yellow flags and sometimes even reds. We’ll have to have a good start tomorrow, and give the car to Kyle. Our guys are super good at pitstops, so maybe we can jump a guy in pitstop. But super happy, obviously wanted more, but I’m so grateful for the team. They’ve been working so hard, everyone at WTRAndretti, DEX Imaging and Lamborghini. Seriously everyone on that car has been working overtime to make this happen. A top five in qualifying, and we’ve nearly matched our best qualifying of the season from Daytona, so I think we’re in a good window.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.

WTRAndretti’s long term partnerships include Lamborghini Squadra Corse, DEX Imaging, Harrison Contracting Company and Gainbridge.