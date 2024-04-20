Three Fords Finish Top 10 in Talladega Xfinity Series Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR XFINITY Series Post Race Quotes

FORD PERFORMANCE RESULTS

2nd – Riley Herbst

8th – Matt DiBenedetto

10th – Cole Custer

12th – Hailie Deegan

13th – Kyle Sieg

17th – Ryan Sieg

23rd – Blaine Perkins

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was hectic, for sure, with a lot of people battling fuel. I’m just really, really proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, Monster Energy. We kind of know that we’ve lacked a little bit on the plate tracks to the RCR cars, and I felt like we’re as good as them now. I felt like we could beat them, but it was a weird race. It’s kind of been an up and down start to the year, but I’m proud of everybody on this 98 team for sticking with me and I’m ready to go win $100,000 at Dover.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was a solid day. We led some laps and I think the Fords worked pretty well together. That’s one of the fastest speedway cars I’ve ever had, so that was a lot to hang our hats on. We just need to find that last little bit. It was gonna be within our reach to try and win, but we just started stumbling on gas. Overall, it was a really solid day, but it didn’t pan out how we needed it to. It was stumbling on gas and at that point you know you’re probably gonna run out in the next two or three laps and we had to pit.”

HAILIE DEEGAN, No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT IS THE OVERALL TAKEAWAY FROM TODAY? “The overall takeaway is that after qualifying we knew that we were in the position to have to just hang back all race. We didn’t have the single car speed to be able to qualify well, so we ended up starting pretty far back and we just rode pretty much all race. I know I’m really good when people start wrecking in front of me of getting out of the way and slowing down, so I made sure no one was behind me to drive through me. I just tried to avoid every caution. It’s kind of what I usually do here. That’s what I did here in trucks. Then coming towards the end of the race everything worked out. We got a caution right there with two to go and we were right in it. We were right there and then everyone started running out of gas and we got another caution. It was all falling in order and then we fired off on the final restart and I was pretty much the only car on the outside but didn’t get any help. I got left off the drive completely. I tried to block a run from behind, but I knew if I kept trying to do that I was going to get wrecked, so, honestly, it’s a great finish for what we’ve had this year. But I think I punched the wall pretty hard when I got back to the hauler because I was so upset after the position we were in.”