AFTER HISTORIC FUNNY CAR WIN, BOB TASCA AFTER MORE AT CHARLOTTE’S NHRA 4-WIDE NATIONALS

CONCORD, N.C. (April 23, 2024) – Bob Tasca III knows all about how difficult it is to win a four-wide drag race, doing so two weeks ago in Las Vegas under the rarest of circumstances in NHRA Funny Car history.

The talented veteran pulled off the first triple holeshot in Funny Car to defeat Matt Hagan, Ron Capps and Austin Prock at the four-wide event in Vegas, winning one of the most thrilling final rounds in four-wide history. Next up is a chance to sweep the four-wide events at this weekend’s NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte.

Tasca feels right at home at the “Bellagio of Dragstrips,” winning the fall race at the state-of-the-art facility and bringing plenty of momentum into this weekend following his historic win. But Tasca, who is seeking his first Charlotte 4-Wide Nationals victory in his 11,000-horsepower Ford Performance Mustang, knows just how difficult it is to win one of the biggest spectacles in motorsports.

His Vegas win proved that and things definitely won’t get any easier in the loaded Funny Car ranks this weekend at zMAX Dragway.

“It would definitely be nice to sweep (the four-wide races) and we’re definitely going to try,” Tasca said. “Nobody is going to try harder than us. Last week was a big moment and you have rise to the occasion. We’ve got a good car and a great team, but this is tough to do. It’s really hard to win an NHRA race when you’re racing against one car in the finals, but do you know how hard it is to win when you’re racing three people in the finals? It is, by far, the hardest race to win.”

Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed victories in 2023 and this event will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. It is the fifth of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and Tasca was thrilled to find his groove in Las Vegas.

After an up-and-down start to his campaign, Tasca struck gold in Vegas, qualifying fourth and picking up his first victory of the season. The team had qualified well, taking the second spot twice already this year, but back-to-back losses in Phoenix and Pomona dropped the team to sixth. After the win, Tasca is back to third in a star-studded field that includes Prock, J.R. Todd, John Force, Capps and Hagan. Tasca, though, is determined to compete for a championship a season after staying in the title hunt until the final day of the season. That means nothing comes easy, but it makes for a spectacular show and the triumphs even more special.

“You can see the energy in the sport right now and that’s what it’s all about,” Tasca said. “When the product is that good on the track, it just fosters growth and excitement. I’m thrilled about the state of the sport and Ford is committed to drag racing, and that’s very exciting. We’re four races into a 20-race season, so we’ve got a lot more action we’re going to show fans this season.”

Tasca is also part of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge in Charlotte. It’s the first time the specialty event takes place at zMAX Dragway, bringing competitive racing to Saturday qualifying – four-wide style. Tasca’s quad includes, Prock, Alexis DeJoria and Chad Green, while the other foursome features Capps, Hagan, Todd and Paul Lee.

The two top finishers in each quad will advance and the final Challenge round will feature a quad of racers running for the bonus purse and championship points.

In Top Fuel, the Challenge features Tony Stewart, Justin Ashley, Clay Millican and Antron Brown, with Doug Kalitta, Steve Torrence, Brittany Force and Josh Hart making up the other foursome. The Pro Stock Challenge features Jerry Tucker, Brandon Foster, Glenn and Erica Latino in one group and Enders, J. Coughlin, Anderson and David Cuadra in the other. In PSM, one Challenge quad includes Herrera, John Hall, Johnson and A. Smith, with Marc Ingwersen, M. Smith, Richard Gadson and LE Tonglet making up the other quad.

Each competitor will also try to make it a double-up on Sunday with an event win, ensuring the 4-Wide Nationals are loaded with action the entire weekend.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which features some of the sport’s top drivers, as well as the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock and the new Holley EFI Factory X category. The Summit Racing Equipment Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout will also take place in Charlotte. Fans can also look forward to the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Autograph Session at the Mission Foods Display and the Toyota Autograph Display, both of which take place on Saturday morning.

All weekend long, fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage at zMAX Dragway. The Nitro Alley Stage will be the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the SealMaster Track Walk. The final experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners of the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. This unique opportunity gives fans a chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 26 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 27 at 12 and 2:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 28. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations action at 6 p.m. ET to follow.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, please visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-3267. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

