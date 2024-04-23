HaleYES You Need to Vote for Justin Haley

Haley Announces Candidacy for NASCAR All-Star Race

Watch the Most Awesome Campaign Video Ever

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 23, 2024) – The wall. Inflation. The establishment. All are hot topics this election season, but only one man is doing something about them – Justin Haley, driver of the No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

With voting for the NASCAR All-Star Race underway, Haley officially announced his candidacy for the May 19 specialty, non-points exhibition race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

The 24-year-old racer from Winamac, Indiana, plans to rip the wall, lower inflation and fight the establishment in the 200-lap race around the .625-mile oval. And once voted in by the fans, Haley promises that puppies will never age, every day will be 70 degrees and sunny, and the jibbitz you put on your Crocs won’t ever fall off.

Is this a Utopia, you ask? No, it’s the NASCAR All-Star Race, but only if you vote in Justin Haley. Click this link and don’t just vote “YES” for Haley, vote #HaleYES!

Vote early and vote often for Haley to ensure a better NASCAR All-Star Race and a better America. Here it from the man himself in this awesome campaign video that makes eagles fly higher, the Statue of Liberty taller and our barbecue the envy of the world.

