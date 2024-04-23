NASCAR, North Wilkesboro Speedway Announce 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race Format

Tire strategy, Qualifying / Pit Crew Challenge, pitting requirements among new format elements; All-Star Fan Vote Opens on NASCAR.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 23, 2024) – NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports today announced details for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race to be held on Sunday, May 19, for the second consecutive year at the newly paved North Wilkesboro Speedway. While the simplified format will return this season – featuring two heat races to set the All-Star Race starting lineup, a 100-lap All-Star Open, and a 200-lap main event – several new features will debut including a tire strategy element, a new Qualifying / Pit Crew Challenge format and pitting requirements. The spotlight will be on the stars of the sport as they take on these new challenges at the historic .625-mile track in the annual exhibition event for the grand prize of $1 million.

The signature new element in this season’s format centers around tire type and allotment. Potentially, three different tires will be utilized throughout the event weekend— a “prime tire” (the baseline tire assessed in last month’s Goodyear Tire Test at North Wilkesboro Speedway), an “option tire” (slick tires, but made with the same rubber as the wet weather tire, making it a softer tire with more grip and faster wear) and “wet weather” (the wet weather tire only used if the track is wet). The ‘Goodyear Eagle’ lettering will be yellow on the prime tires, red on the option tires, and white on the wet weather tires.

The particulars on the tires:

Teams will be allotted nine sets of tires for the event weekend.

For practice, qualifying, the heat races, and the Open, teams will be allotted three sets of prime tires and two sets of option tires.

For the All-Star Race, teams will have two sets each of primes and options.

All four tires on the car must be of the same type at all times.

Only the prime tire will be used during both qualifying sessions.

For practice, the heat races, and the NASCAR All-Star Open, teams will have the option to start on any type of tire.

All teams will start on the option tire for the All-Star Race.

“After a successful return to North Wilkesboro Speedway last season, we are thrilled to bring the action back to one of NASCAR’s most iconic and storied tracks,” said John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer. “The spotlight will certainly be on the crew chiefs and drivers as they plan their tire strategy for this special race. In testing, the softer tires were significantly faster — but wore much quicker. Goodyear has been an incredible partner in this All-Star element, and it will be fascinating to watch how crew chiefs and drivers manage this unique challenge.”

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be 200 laps with two All-Star cautions at lap 100, and lap 150. At the lap 100 break, teams must perform a four-tire pit stop, using any tire of their choosing. All laps (caution and green flag) will count, and NASCAR Overtime rules will be in effect.

Saturday’s All-Star Open will give drivers who are not guaranteed a spot in the main event a chance to race their way into the All-Star Race. The 100-lap Open will have an All-Star caution at Lap 50, at which time teams must perform a four-tire pit stop. At the end, three Open drivers will advance to the All-Star Race – the top two race finishers and the Fan Vote Winner. NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Voting is now open on NASCAR.com/fanvote.

“This format will challenge drivers, crew chiefs and pit crews from Friday through Sunday, and strategy will play a huge part in who takes home the $1 million prize,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “The All-Star Race has always been a place for innovation, from its very creation in 1985 to racing under the lights, unique paint schemes and double-file restarts. Now we have an old-school, short track format developed by Dale Jr. plus a new twist on tires courtesy of NASCAR and Goodyear. Kevin Harvick gave great input on stepping up the impact of qualifying. Throw it all together at North Wilkesboro and we’ve got something special for the 40th running of the NASCAR All-Star Race.”

All-Star weekend festivities will begin Friday evening with the All-Star Open qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge. While last season’s qualifying was based solely on the results of the Pit Crew Challenge, this season combines the traditional qualifying effort with the Pit Crew Challenge element. Drivers will take the green flag, run one full lap at speed, and on the second lap proceed to one of two NASCAR designated pit stalls for a four-tire stop with mock fuel delivery. When the pit stop is complete, the cars will exit pit road and race back to the checkered flag. The qualifying time will be the total elapsed time from green flag to checkered flag, and the pole sitter will start on the pole for Heat Race 1 and the All-Star.

The pit crew with the fastest stop during the All-Star qualifying attempt (no penalties) is the winner of the Pit Crew Challenge. Timing lines are established one box behind and one box ahead of the NASCAR designated pit stop boxes. Pit Crew Challenge results will determine pit picking order.

Saturday night will feature two 60-lap heat races that will determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Race among drivers already locked into the field. There will be an All-Star caution at lap 30 of each heat race; teams must perform a four-tire pit stop. The results of Heat 1 will establish the inside row, and the results of Heat 2 will establish the outside row. The action-packed weekend will conclude Sunday night with the All-Star Open and All-Star Race.

“The emphasis on tire strategy and returning to an old-school qualifying approach are both great moves to give the entire weekend more impact,” said Harvick, who will call his first NASCAR All-Star Race for FOX Sports. “Being able to walk away from qualifying with both a Pit Crew Challenge champion and a locked-in pole winner elevates the event for both the fans and the teams.”

Drivers eligible for the NASCAR All-Star Race include those who’ve won a points event in either 2023 or 2024, drivers who’ve won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete fulltime, and drivers who’ve won a NASCAR Cup Series championship and compete fulltime.

Drivers who have already clinched an All-Star Race spot include: AJ Allmendinger, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suárez, Martin Truex Jr., and Shane van Gisbergen.

The NASCAR All-Star Race will air live on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 19.

NASCAR All-Star Race Week ticket packages as well as single day tickets for all May 14 – 19 events are on sale now. Tuesday and Wednesday feature the zMAX CARS Tour with The Reverend 100 Pro Late Model race Tuesday night and the Window World 125 Late Model Stock race Wednesday evening. All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil includes NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice sessions, the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear and a Neal McCoy concert. Saturday features NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying and the Wright Brand 250 race, Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace, John Roberts and Jose Castillo plus two NASCAR Cup Series All-Star heat races. Sunday’s schedule includes pre-race concerts by Warren Zeiders and Tim Dugger, the NASCAR All-Star Open and the NASCAR All-Star Race. Tickets can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com.

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on X and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

