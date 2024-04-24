JR Motorsports — NXS Dover Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Dover Motor Speedway (1 mile oval)

NXS RACE – BetRivers 200 (200 laps / 200 miles)

TUNE IN – FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 1:30 p.m. (EST)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 NASCAR Refuel Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 9

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s: 3

Laps Led: 18

Avg. Finish: 21.9

Points: 15th

Sam Mayer has made two previous starts at Dover Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with a best finish of fifth coming in 2022.

Overall, Mayer has finished no worse than ninth in his two starts at “The Monster Mile.”

In his NXS career on tracks measuring between one and two miles in length, Mayer has scored a combined total of two wins, 12-top fives and 21 top-10s.

Mayer is a previous winner at Dover, having gone to Victory Lane in the ARCA Menards Series in 2020.

This weekend marks the first race for NASCAR Refuel onboard Mayer’s No. 1 Chevrolet.

Sam Mayer

“Dover has been a solid track for this No. 1 team over the past couple of seasons and I’m really looking forward to getting there and seeing what we can do this weekend. Last week at Talladega didn’t go exactly like we hoped, but I know that this team is resilient and that we are going to rebound strong. We are ready to go and give it all we have with our NASCAR Refuel Chevrolet.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Jarrett Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 9

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 229

Avg. Finish: 16.1

Points: 5th

Justin Allgaier is a two-time winner at “The Monster Mile,” having gone to Victory Lane in this event in 2018 and in 2020.

Overall, the Illinois native has scored 12 top-fives and 16 top-10s to accompany the two wins in 23 career NXS starts at Dover.

Additionally, Allgaier‘s 514 laps led at Dover rank fourth among all tracks he has competed on in the NXS, only trailing Bristol Motor Speedway (1,114), Phoenix Raceway (596) and Richmond Raceway (524).

For the third time this season, Jarrett Logistics adorns the hood of Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet. Allgaier finished fifth at Martinsville Speedway the last time Jarrett was featured on his JRM Camaro.

Justin Allgaier

“We have been really strong at Dover over the past couple of years, and I feel like we are in a great position to get back to Victory Lane this weekend. I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) will give me a Jarrett Chevrolet that is capable of getting the job done. We just need to go out and execute and put ourselves in the right position at the end. If we do that, I see no reason why we won’t be right there in contention when it matters.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 9

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 50

Avg. Finish: 14.6

Points: 8th

After starting 28th, Sammy Smith charged to a sixth place finish at Dover last year in his first NXS start at “The Monster Mile”.

Of Smith’s five NXS starts on tracks one mile in length, he has finished in the top-10 every time and scored one win, coming at Phoenix in 2023.

Smith had solid finishes at Dover in the ARCA Menards Series, with a fourth in 2021 and a fifth in 2022.

In their first season together, Smith, Crew Chief Adam Wall and the No. 8 crew have earned six top-10 finishes through the opening nine races.

Sammy Smith

“Talladega last weekend is in the rearview and I’m looking forward to “The Monster Mile” where I’ve had successful runs in the past. Hopefully we can have another strong run there on Saturday. I know that Adam (Wall, crew chief) and the guys on this No. 8 team are ready to go. Now we just need to execute.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Barracuda Pumps Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 9

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 3

Laps Led: 7

Avg. Finish: 18.3

Points: 13th

Brandon Jones has made 13 starts at Dover and has recorded one top-five and six top-10 finishes. The 27-year-old’s best finish of fourth came during the 2020 season.

Jones has started from the pole twice at Dover, once in 2018 and again in 2022.

In addition, Jones has made five starts at Dover in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and scored a best finish of fourth during the 2014 season.

Barracuda Pumps will adorn the hood of Jones’ No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend. This will be the first appearance of this brand on the hood at Dover.

Brandon Jones

“Dover is a fun track because you can find speed just about anywhere. This No. 9 Menards team has been working hard and we are ready to bounce back from last week at Talladega. Hopefully we can get the momentum rolling this weekend and have a solid finish.”

Carson Kvapil

No. 88 Chevy Truck Season Chevrolet

Kvapil 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Finish: 4

Points: 39th

Carson Kvapil will make his second NXS start this weekend at Dover. The 20-year-old second-generation driver finished fourth earlier this month in his debut at Martinsville.

It will be his first start on the concrete banks at Dover and first NXS race at a 1-mile track.

The No. 88 team will make its third start of the season and second with Kvapil behind the wheel. The first came at Richmond with late model ace Bubba Pollard.

In the two starts, crew chief Andrew Overstreet has led the No. 88 team to one top-five and two top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 5.0.

Carson Kvapil

“I’m excited to get to Dover in this No. 88 Chevy Truck Season Chevrolet. At Martinsville, it was all about being consistent and finishing, which we did. I know that Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and the No. 88 team will have a fast hot rod for me this weekend, and I will rely on my JRM teammates to help get me used to the speeds at Dover. Big thanks to Chevrolet for this opportunity, and I am looking forward to it.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Dover Motor Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Dover Motor Speedway a combined 87 times with the NXS since its first trip there in 2006. In those starts at the 1-mile-oval, the organization has recorded five wins, 32 top-fives and 60 top-10s, with an average finish of 9.8.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones and Carson Kvapil will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, April 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EST.