Nuthin Fancy Co. Partners with Richard Childress Racing to Sponsor Austin Hill and the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover

WELCOME, N.C. (April 24, 2024) – Nuthin Fancy Co. has partnered with Richard Childress Racing to sponsor Austin Hill in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Hill will drive the No. 21 Nuthin Fancy Co. Chevrolet Camaro SS at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 27.

Nuthin Fancy Co. seeks to provide high quality clothing that complements and enhances the experiences of active individuals.

“We strive to be a lifestyle clothing brand made for the simple times and a simple life. Our motto is to keep it simple,” said Jackson Grove, founder and chief executive officer of Nuthin Fancy Co. “Austin has had a great season so far and we look forward to being back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Hopefully the No. 21 is up front, and the Nuthin Fancy Co. colors are leading the field.”

Hill, an eight-time winner in the Xfinity Series, currently sits third in the driver championship point standings and has locked himself into the Playoffs with two victories. The Winston, Georgia native has won twice at Dover Motor Speedway in the ARCA Menards East Series.

“It’s cool to have Nuthin Fancy Co. on our Camaro for this weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway,” said Hill. “Nuthin Fancy has clothing that holds up for all of the adventures in my life. It will be exciting to sport their brand at the Monster Mile.”

The Dover 200 at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 27.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com and nuthinfancyco.com.

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

Nuthin Fancy Co. (nuthinfancyco.com) is a outdoor lifestyle clothing brand founded in the foothills of Maryland. Serving as the ultimate destination for outdoor enthusiasts, we cater to individuals who truly embrace an active lifestyle. Whether it is hunting, fishing, golfing, relaxing by the lake, or attending race days, our brand is dedicated to offering top-quality clothing that will elevate those experiences.