NASCAR Announces Nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Biffle, Dorton, Sprague, Hendrick and Welborn join ballot for the first time

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 24, 2024) — NASCAR today announced the 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 and the five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Greg Biffle, the first driver to win both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship joins the Modern Era ballot alongside legendary engine builder Randy Dorton and three-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Jack Sprague. “Mr. Modified” Ray Hendrick and three-time Convertible Division champion Bob Welborn join the Pioneer ballot for the first time. In addition, Larry Phillips was nominated to the Pioneer ballot after appearing on the Modern Era ballot the maximum 10 times.

Two Modern Era candidates and one Pioneer candidate will be elected as the Class of 2025. The Pioneer ballot honors those whose careers began more than 60 years ago.

Dr. Dean Sickling, who invented the SAFER (Steel and Foam Energy Reduction) barrier which has saved countless lives, joins the Landmark Award ballot for the first time. The Landmark Award honors those who made significant contributions to the growth and esteem of NASCAR.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel will meet in person to discuss and vote for the Class of 2025 and Landmark Award on Tuesday, May 21. The winners of a NASCAR.com Fan Vote (www.nascar.com/halloffame) will comprise the final ballot tallied. The Fan Vote is currently open and will close on May 19 at 12 p.m. ET.

The Modern Era Ballot and Landmark Award nominees were selected by the Nomination Committee, which consists of representatives from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks. The Honors Committee, largely comprised of all living Hall of Famers, Landmark Award winners and Squier-Hall Award winners, selected the Pioneer Ballot.

Following are the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2025 nominees and Landmark Award nominees:

Modern Era Ballot

Greg Biffle, 2000 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion and 2002 Xfinity Series champion

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Tim Brewer, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Jeff Burton, won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

Randy Dorton, built engines that won nine championships across NASCAR’s national series

Carl Edwards, winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Jack Sprague, three-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion

Pioneer Ballot

Ray Hendrick, won over 700 times in NASCAR Modified and Late Model Sportsman

Banjo Matthews, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

Ralph Moody, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Bob Welborn, three-time Convertible Division champion

Landmark Award

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports

Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway

Dr. Dean Sicking, inventor of the SAFER (Steel and Foam Energy Reduction) barrier