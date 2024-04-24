Zip Co. Charges Through the Pack as Sonoma Raceway’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Entitlement Sponsor

Introducing the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250

SONOMA, Calif. (April 24, 2024) – Zip, the innovative digital financial services company, has been named the official entitlement sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, June 8. The race is part of a three-day lineup for one of the biggest sports weekends of the year in Northern California.

The sponsorship marks Zip’s entry into the automotive industry and includes naming rights for Saturday’s Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, which fields NASCAR’s rising stars on one of the toughest road courses on the NASCAR circuit for a pivotal 156-mile battle. Both veteran and up-and-coming drivers will be learning the nuances of the freshly-repaved road course at Sonoma Raceway, so an exciting afternoon of racing is anticipated.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Speedway Motorsports, a pivotal move in Zip’s expansion into the entertainment & automotive industry,” said Zip Co-Founder and U.S. CEO Larry Diamond. “The next generation of consumers are choosing buy now, pay later as a more flexible payment alternative, and Zip is leading the charge. This sponsorship will not only enhance access to essential automotive components and services but also deliver unforgettable experiences to racing fans across the nation.”

“We eagerly look forward to working with Zip Co. as the new entitlement sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brian Flynn. “Zip Co.’s vision to expand its customer base through motorsports mirrors our own dedication to attracting diverse audiences to the thrilling world of racing.”

The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 isn’t just about the exhilarating racing action, it’s about creating unforgettable memories for fans of all ages. With pulse-pounding action on the track and interactive experiences throughout, the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 promises something for everyone.

Weekend packages for three full days of racing, music and entertainment at Sonoma Raceway start at just $105. Adult tickets for the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 on Saturday, June 8, start at just $40, while kids 12 and under get in free. Visit www.sonomaraceway.com for complete details, schedules and ticket information. Call 800-870-7223 [RACE] for ticket information.

About Zip

ASX-listed Zip Co Limited (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products that bring customers and merchants together. Operating in two core markets – Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the Americas, Zip offers point-of-sale digital payment services connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides access to fair, flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses. Zip is also a licensed and regulated credit provider and is committed to responsible lending. For more information, visit: www.zip.co. US loans through the Zip app and Zip Checkout are originated by WebBank, except for Zip-originated loans in CO, NV, MA, and MD.

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile and 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.