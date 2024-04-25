Here’s How to Level Up Your 4×4

Driving a 4×4 sounds like a whole lot of fun – and it is! However, it also requires serious skill and the right equipment (yes, aside from the vehicle itself).

Whether you’re a total novice looking to explore the off-roading world for the first time or a seasoned pro just looking for some tips to take things to the next level, here are a few helpful ideas to kick your 4×4 experience up a notch or two.



Know Your Vehicle Inside Out

Before setting off on any off-road adventure, it’s important that you’re intimately familiar with your 4×4’s inner workings.

Take the time to master the fundamentals of your vehicle’s different off-road modes and traction control, as well as four-wheel drive systems, differential locks, ground clearance, approach and departure angles, and all the rest. Being able to use all of these tools (and how to deactivate them) will seriously impact your overall experience, as well as your safety on the road.



Invest in High-Quality Equipment

It’s also important that any off-roading gear you buy to improve your vehicle’s performance or safety is of a super high quality, and the right fit – there’s a lot you could look into!

You can get specially designed tyres for a superior grip, crate axle kits for improved performance with better strength, and recovery ropes or winches to use when you’re in a bit of a pinch. Getting professional advice on which gear, brands, models, etc., to use is always a good idea, especially for more novice off-roaders.



Optimize Tire Pressure for Terrain

Optimizing your vehicle is just as important as upgrading and maintaining it. Tyre pressure is one of those key factors that need to be monitored to ensure it’s just right at all times.

Based on the terrain you’re on, changing your tyre pressure can enhance the contact patch, leading to better traction and floatation on surfaces like sand, mud, or snow. However, you should also make sure to fill your tyres according to the suggested pressure for when you’re back on solid (and tarred) ground in your city to ensure proper stability and fuel efficiency.

Master Advanced Techniques

Beyond levelling up your vehicle, you can also level up your own skillset. Advanced off-roading tactics added to your existing driving abilities can be a game changer, and ultimately make your experience more fun.

You can take courses to learn to modulate the throttle to keep better traction and control wheel spin, use engine braking and gear selection perfectly for controlled descents, and navigate anything in your way with the right line selection. Not only will this allow you to take on tougher challenges, but it’ll also be an all-round safer experience.



Pick the Right Driving Lines

We’ve just mentioned the benefits of the right line selection, so you already know that it’s an important factor to focus on!

Always look ahead at the landscape to see where you’ll be able to get the best traction and avoid any obstacles that could cause damage to your vehicle or yourself. Be ready to make swift adjustments if things don’t go right, and use a spotter if you’re feeling uncertain.