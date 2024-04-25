Overstock.com Racing: Josh Berry Dover Advance

JOSH BERRY

Dover Advance

No. 4 Overstock.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Event Overview

● Event: Würth 400 (Round 11 of 36)

● Time/Date: 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 28

● Location: Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway

● Layout: 1-mile, concrete oval

● Laps/Miles: 400 laps/400 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 120 laps / Stage 2: 130 laps / Final Stage: 150 laps

● TV/Radio: FS1 / PRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Josh Berry returns to Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway Sunday for his third career start at the high-banked, concrete mile oval on the Delmarva Peninsula. Berry made his NASCAR Cup Series debut there in May 2021, driving a Spire Motorsports entry to a 30th-place finish. Berry’s second premier series start at Dover came last May behind the wheel of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports entry, when he subbed for an injured Alex Bowman, and this time in a NextGen racecar. In that event, Berry started 23rd and charged through the field before taking the checkered flag in 10th.

● Last Sunday, Berry expanded his NASCAR Cup Series notebook after completing 188-laps at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The 33-year-old driver started the race 29th and made his way to 12th by the end of the first stage, despite a loose-handling No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Berry finished the second stage 18th and visited pit road under caution at the end of the stage for a significant chassis adjustment. He started the final stage fourth and made his way to the lead for three circuits and continued to run with the leaders until the final lap of the race, when he was collected in a multicar accident and had to settle or a 16th-place finish.

● The 33-year-old rookie is no stranger to success at Dover in the Xfinity Series, where he made three starts under the JR Motorsports banner and earned the victory in April 2022 after starting fourth and leading 55 laps. In fact, Berry’s 2022 victory was bookended by runner-up finishes there in 2021 and 2023. Berry showcased his race craft during last year’s runner-up finish when he started the race 19th – his worst starting position at the “Monster Mile” – and finished the first stage fifth, gaining 14 positions in just 50 laps. Berry also has one Dover start in the ARCA Menards Series East, which came in May 2021 and resulted in another runner-up finish from the seventh starting position.

● Crew chief Rodney Childers will climb atop the pit box for his 34th Cup Series race at Dover this weekend. Childers’ career as the shot-caller there is impressive, tallying three wins with former No. 4 driver Kevin Harvick (9.1 percent of races he has been the crew chief), nine top-five finishes (27.3 percent), 14 top-10s (42.4 percent), and four pole positions. Childers’ drivers also have an average Dover starting position of 9.6 and an average finish of 15.2 with just three DNFs.

● Berry heads to Dover second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, 21 points behind leader Carson Hocevar. He is 28th overall in the Cup Series standings.

● Overstock.com adorns Berry’s No. 4 Ford Mustang at Dover. The partnership amplifies the recent relaunch of Overstock.com, home of crazy good deals that offer quality and style for less. Overstock.com is for the savvy shopper who loves the thrill of the hunt and it includes product categories customers know and love, like patio furniture, home furniture and area rugs, while reintroducing jewelry, watches and health-and-beauty products.

Josh Berry, Driver of the No. 4 Overstock.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

You have been a model of consistency at Dover Motor Speedway. What has led to your success at that track?

“I don’t feel like I have done anything specifically that has made me run better, I just think Dover is a place I have done well at because it fits my style and I feel comfortable there. I have always felt good there even though I haven’t made a lot of starts there, and I always had good cars there, so it helped me a lot when I was learning the track and getting used to the layout.”

Why does Dover fit your driving style?

“I just think that Dover is a place that takes a lot of commitment to drive it hard and you have to be able to maneuver and change lanes and have some race craft similar to how I came up in the Late Model cars. I don’t have a great explanation or a specific reason on why I have run well there, it just seems to come naturally to me.”

Walk us through your first start at Dover Motor Speedway. What do you remember about the track and how daunting it felt before you hit the track?

“I was definitely nervous going there for the first time because it’s such an intimidating place. There is a lot of elevation change when you get into the corners, so feeling that and figuring out how the car feels when it lands was all new to me. It just takes some time to get used to and, the first time I went there, we didn’t have practice or anything, so it was sort of trial by fire. It’s one of my favorite tracks and hopefully I can continue to have success there this weekend.”

You ran in the Cup Series car there last year behind the wheel of the No. 48. What did you learn that day, and how can you carry that over to this weekend?

“That was a good experience for me and I think I learned some of the nuances of the NextGen car compared to the Xfinity car, but overall Dover is still Dover and that was the mindset I had going into the weekend. I thought it went well for me, especially in a substitute role, so being able to build off of that and make sure we can improve our Ford Mustang Dark Horse in some of our weaker areas is our focus. I think we should be able to run well and continue to be competitive this weekend.”

No. 4 Overstock.com Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Josh Berry

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Rodney Childers

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Car Chief: Robert “Cheddar” Smith

Hometown: Whitewater, Wisconsin

Engineer: Dax Gerringer

Hometown: Gibsonville, North Carolina

Engineer: Billy Kuebler

Hometown: Saline, Michigan

Spotter: Eddie D’Hondt

Hometown: Levittown, New York

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Daniel Coffey

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Daniel Smith

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Mason Flynt

Hometown: High Point, North Carolina

Jack Man: Brandon Banks

Hometown: High Point, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Evan Marchal

Hometown: Westfield, Indiana

Road Crew Members

Mechanic: Tyler Trosper

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Mechanic: Chris Capaldi

Hometown: Armada, Michigan

Tire Specialist: Zac Lupien

Hometown: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Engine Tuner: Robert Brandt

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Transporter Co-Driver: Jake Zierhoffer

Hometown: Billerica, Massachusetts

Transporter Co-Driver: Stephen Mitchell

Hometown: Woodville, Ohio