About Poland’s Infatuation With Speedway Racing

Sunday speedway races were state-sponsored events held in massive stadiums built for the purpose during the Soviet era. One of the causes of the sport's enormous success in Poland was that Poles had access to higher calibre facilities than anybody else.

Regarding Speedway racing

With a rich and lengthy history, it is well-liked in Poland. The sport became well-liked in Poland at the beginning of the 20th century and swiftly became the most popular pastime there. Stadiums host speedway racing, which draws enormous, ardent audiences. The sport’s popularity is increased by radio and television broadcasts as well.

In Poland, motor speedways are favoured. When lockdown regulations meant there was nowhere for them to go in the stadium, intrepid supporters of their club ascended to the sky in cherry pickers to watch. Motor Lublin supporter Michal Kwiatkowski tells about the thrill of witnessing his team from above. The Polish squad has three victories(2009, 2010,2011) in international speedway racing. This is so impressive.

Poland’s Speedway History

The Polish had a handful of international superstars after being initially exposed to the sport in the 1930s. People like Rune Holta, Andrzej Huszcza, and Tomasz Gollob are well-known in the Speedway. There are several Polish leagues; the most well-known, attracting international talent, is the Ekstraliga. The “richest and most popular speedway league in the world” is another title bestowed upon it. The Polish supporters also like it, regularly drawing sizable live audiences who enthusiastically support both teams and players.

Poland’s Speedway Grand Prix

2023 Poland’s Orlen FIM Speedway Grand Prix Warsaw Heat 21: Speedway Grand Prix of Poland, May 13, 2023. This motor race is a part of the Speedway Grand Prix World Championship. Because of the sport’s popularity, there are currently three rounds. There were four events in 2022. They situate at Warsaw, Gorzów, Wrocław, and Toruń. Other host cities include Lublin and Bydgoszcz.

The two Polish internet racers with the online in Poland wins are brothers who compete in speedway racing. There have been nine wins for Bartosz Zmarzlik in this tournament. In addition, Zmarzlik holds individual titles as the World Champion four times, the World Under-21 Champion, the Polish Champion, and the winner of the GP Challenge. In 2020, Zmarkzlik became the second speedway racer to earn the Polish Sports Personality of the Year title.

Tomasz Gollob participated in every series from 1995 to 2013 and won the Speedway Grand Prix of Poland eight times. In addition, he won four World Cups.

Furthermore, Eleven Poland has an agreement that expires in 2022 to broadcast Formula One in the nation. One of the most famous sports in Poland is speedway racing, with the top-level Polish Ekstraliga having the largest average attendance of any national sport.

Eleven Poland’s chief operations officer, Patryk Mirosławski, stated, “Top-level Speedway is very popular in Poland. And the Swedish league will be an important reinforcement of our programming offer.”When paired with PGE Ekstraliga, we can provide Speedway to our fans three evenings per week throughout the regular season.” There is a two-season run agreement. EventFoto: Lejonen Speedway/MA.

Motorbike racetrack

The west of Poland is a hotspot for this unusual auto activity. The taste of shale in their mouths is so addicting that cities like Zielona Gora and Gorzów Wielkopolski depend on it (the stuff goes everywhere during the race!). You may try your hand at a genuine race; the Polish Motor Speedway League is among the finest in Europe when the teams representing Zielona Gora (Falubas) and Gorzów Wielkopolski (also known as Stalowka) are playing against one another. Their competition is already well-known. And they manage to get under each other’s skin in unusual ways. For instance, in 2011, following their victory in the Polish championship, Falubas supporters adorned the statue of Jesus Christ in Swiebodzin, which stands 36 metres tall, with a 40-metre-long hand-knit scarf in their colours.

Last Words on Polish Motorsport

Motorsport events in Poland have great popularity. The nation's passion for thrilling sports is evident.