TPC Racing’s Chloe Chambers Scores Porsche Sprint Challenge Cayman Class Weekend Win Sweep

Chambers Capitalizes on Guest Driver Role in the No. 77 Monoflo International Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport to Win the Saturday and Sunday Sprint Challenge Cayman Races

Shaun McKaigue Scores Masters Class Podium Sweep on the Weekend With Twin Second-Place Finishes in the No. 34 TPC Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (April 29, 2024) – TPC Racing scored a pair of weekend podium sweeps in Porsche Sprint Challenge North America Cayman-class competition at Barber Motorsports Park Saturday and Sunday highlighted by dual overall and Pro-Am victories by Chloe Chambers in the No. 77 Monoflo International Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.

Chambers led every lap from the pole in both 35 minute races and was never rattled by her closest challengers that filled her mirrors in both sprints. On Saturday, the gap to the second-place driver was never more than a second, and even that edge was erased entirely after a mid-race, full-course caution bunched up the field.

Perfectly timing the restart, Chambers defended the lead in the race’s final minutes, including a last lap, side-by-side challenge, to score the victory by 0.411-second. Sunday’s race was even tighter, but Chambers skillfully completed the wire-to-wire weekend with a scant 0.229-second margin of victory.

The wins were the eighth and ninth Porsche Sprint Challenge North America victories in a year’s time for Chambers with TPC Racing, who was guest driving for regular Monoflo International pilots Tillman Schmid and Evan Hinkle at Barber. Chambers scored seven wins last season, beginning with a pair of victories last April at Barber Motorsports Park, but just missed out on the driver’s championship after not having the opportunity to compete in 2023’s season-opening doubleheader at Sebring International Raceway.

In Masters Class competition, Shaun McKaigue joined Chambers in matching last year’s podium result at Barber and doing it one better in his No. 34 TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. In his Sprint Challenge Cayman debut last year at Barber, McKaigue earned runner-up honors in Sunday’s second and final race. That success ultimately led to his full-year campaign this season in the Cayman class, and McKaigue pulled off the double podium in just his second race weekend with the new GT4 RS Clubsport package.

McKaigue’s Masters Class teammate Tom Kerr ran in the top 10 in Saturday’s race before getting caught up in a contact incident in his No. 74 TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. Kerr got hit from behind, which pushed him into the competitor ahead of him. The contact didn’t prevent Kerr from improving a combined seven positions in both weekend races as he continues to get familiar with the GT4 RS Clubsport.

Replays of both Saturday’s and Sunday’s races can be seen on the Porsche Motorsports North America YouTube page at www.youtube.com/@PorscheMotorsportNorthAmerica.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “The TPC Racing team really worked hard. We had three amazing Porsche GT4 Clubsport RS cars and Chloe drove a pair of phenomenal races flag to flag. It definitely wasn’t easy for her, she had to put some work in for this one, but proved she was the class of the field. It was great to see her race craft, skill and ability really come through in the Monoflo International/TPC Racing car. Shaun McKaigue drove amazing, too. He finished second in the Masters category in both races and even hit the overall top five on Saturday. He was starting to fight for contention during the first half of the Saturday race, but track conditions change. Shaun built a huge gap to P3, so it was really just him and the leader out there. This builds on the momentum from when Shaun started in the Cayman platform last year here at Barber. Tom’s doing tremendously well, too. He’s improving every time in the car and regular top-10 finishes are close. It was a great weekend, and we dedicate it to our teammate David Williams who won with us as well at Barber last year. He was watching from home and we look forward to having him back at the track with us soon.”

Chloe Chambers, Driver, No. 77 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport: “Winning on my return felt great. It was nice to see everyone at PMNA again. Both races were pretty tight, but having such tight races shows how good the competition is this year. It also makes the victories even better knowing how hard I had to work for it. The GT4 RS feels like it has quite a bit more power than the old Clubsport, and it’s quite a bit faster lap time wise as well. Still, the racing in it is very good and competitive. The top few drivers are pretty tight, so it’s good to see that kind of competition within the field.”

Shaun McKaigue, Driver, No. 34 TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport: “Our weekend was a testament to the TPC Racing team. They have a great program going and the team gave us a great car out of the box. We tested here, but then we had a new spring and the team did a really great job adapting to that, making a few adjustments. Chloe finished spectacularly, Tom finished really well, and our cars were all great. It’s really a whole team effort, and it was fun to watch the team energize from the success of myself, Chole and Tom. We had some great results for the weekend.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.