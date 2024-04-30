Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 30, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s RV Stop Ford Mustang Dark Horse team travel west to the Kansas Speedway.

McDowell will be making his 26th Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile oval, with the iconic Love’s RV Stop paint scheme back on the car.

The Cup Series will have practice and qualifying on Saturday, May 4th at 5:00 p.m. ET. The 400-mile event will take place Sunday, May 5th at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 34 Love’s RV Stop Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“We’ve been pretty good at Kansas where we’ve been close to a top-10 finish the past few races. These are challenging tracks, but we’ll work hard to be ready. Every race is important going forward and we just need to bring our best car and execute with no mistakes.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We’ve had a lot of things go wrong lately, but the cars have had speed. If we can continue to show up with fast cars each week, sooner or later all the issues and execution errors will go away and we will get back to finishing where we are capable of. Last race at Kansas we qualified really well, and we need to repeat that again to keep good track position. We just need to put together a complete race and score a good result to get the momentum back on track.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.