Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 30, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the Long John Silver’s crew travel to the Sunflower State for 267 laps at the Kansas Speedway.

After a frustrating weekend at the Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, Gilliland looks to bounce back at a track where he’s seen success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with three top-10 finishes. Gilliland has a career best finish of 23rd at the mile and a half tri-oval in the Cup Series.

The Cup Series will have practice and qualifying on Saturday, May 4th at 5:00 p.m. ET. The 400-mile event will take place Sunday, May 5th at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Motor Racing Network.

No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Dover was frustrating. You will have races like that but myself and the team know we are better than that. We’ve had our time dwelling on it and learning for next time, but we need to shift our focus to this weekend at Kansas and make up for lost points. I have a feeling we’ll have a solid race.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“Last week is in the past. We just need to learn from it and move on to Kansas. Todd (Gilliland) has had success there before, we just need to execute and bring a fast Ford Mustang Dark Horse. I think we can bring home a solid finish.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.