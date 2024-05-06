CHEVROLET NCS: Larson Claims Record-Setting Victory at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR CUP SERIES

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

ADVENTHHEALTH 400

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

MAY 5, 2024

Larson Claims Record-Setting Victory in Overtime Finish at Kansas Speedway

In an overtime finish, Kyle Larson edged out Chris Buescher by a mere .001 seconds to take the checkered-flag in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The victory – Larson’s second triumph of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season and his second in NASCAR’s top division at Kansas Speedway – put the former series champion in the record books as the winner in the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series’ history.

Larson delivered Chevrolet its seventh NASCAR Cup Series victory this season; the manufacturer’s 14th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kansas Speedway; and it’s 858th all-time victory in NASCAR’s premier series – all of which are series-leading feats.

The victory keeps Chevrolet undefeated on non-drafting 1.5-mile ovals thus far this season – marking the manufacturer’s third victory on the intermediate-style track configuration (Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; and Chase Elliott at Texas Motor Speedway).

The victory also marked Larson’s sixth top-five result in 12 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races this season – the most among his competitors.

Larson grabbed points in both stages of the 400-mile race en route to the victory – keeping the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion atop the driver’s points standings for the fourth consecutive week.

Chevrolet drivers drove the Camaro ZL1 to four top-eight finishes at the 1.5-mile Kansas oval, with Larson leading his Hendrick Motorsports’ teammates Chase Elliott in seventh and Alex Bowman in eighth, and Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch in the eighth position.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Darlington Raceway with the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 12, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kyle Larson, No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro ZL1

3rd Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

7th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

8th Kyle Busch, No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Camaro ZL1



TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES:

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro ZL1

Finished: 1st

TELL US ABOUT THE FINISH IN THAT RACE.

“It started off (turn) two, and I got a really good run and was able to get into his draft. He was trying to break it and you could tell he was probably going to try and take my line away. I just drove in as hard as I felt like I could. My car cut really well and I was able to get to his right side, and I don’t know if the camera caught it, but I was sideways and then got it kind of back under control. Then I had the run back to his right side off of four and was just too afraid to get too far out in front because a lot of times when you get someone inside close you get tight and into the wall. So I got off of four good and I thought, ‘man, I have got to kill his run quick’, so I just hung a left; doored him and just tried to stall his momentum. He had it slowly coming back to me at the line, so just thankful that it was enough and those guys behind us didn’t get a huge run and get to our outside.

Just incredible and I need to see the replay. I don’t know what it all looked like, but it was pretty damn cool from my seat.”

WHAT IS IT LIKE FOR YOU AS A RACE CAR DRIVER TO BE ABLE TO MIX IT UP LIKE YOU DID ALL DAY TODAY?

“Yeah, it was a lot of fun. It was stressful for sure racing that hard in Stage One, but I was having so much fun with Ross (Chastain). It was super-aggressive, but clean. We never put each other in compromising positions and were able to swap positions there a couple of times. At the end of the second stage, it was getting kind of dicey and the whole third Stage was pretty crazy with all the cautions and strategy working out. (Chris) Beuscher was really fast and pressuring Denny (Hamlin) the whole time and we were fading. So that caution played out good for us. Just the restarts are wild as we talked about earlier, so just an awesome race. Wish we had more mile-and-a-half’s because that was so much fun.”

THE MONTH OF MAY HAS STARTED AND YOU HAVE THE INDY 500 COMING UP. HOW IMPORTANT IS IT THAT YOU KEEP MOMENTUM AND GET A GOOD, SOLID WIN HERE TO START THIS BUSY MONTH FOR YOU?

“Yeah, I think it definitely helps confidence anytime you can run good. It’s been a while since I have had consecutive podiums. I was able to finish second last week at Dover; second in Jacksonville in a Sprint Car; third the first night at Lakeside and second last night; and then carried it on into a win today. So, another good track for us next week at Darlington and hopefully go back-to-back there. Then get in the INDYCAR and hopefully learn a bunch and just be competitive when we get to the 500.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

Finished: 7th

“We were really good all day, minus the second run of the day – we kind of fell off pretty hard there. We had a really fast No. 48 Ally Camaro, we just needed some track position. The start of the last long run, we broke the nose on the restart; it’s all separated. We got really slow down the straightaway and really tight after that, so a seventh-place finish is probably like a win.” ﻿







