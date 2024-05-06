Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Kansas 05.05.24

TRUEX NEARLY MISSES VICTORY IN CLOSEST-EVER CUP SERIES FINISH

Truex, along with Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, earn Toyota three top-10s at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (May 5, 2024) – In a hectic, rain-delayed race at Kansas Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. was just 0.075 seconds from his first win of the 2024 season, in a four-wide finish where Kyle Larson captured victory. Truex, who started 13th, battled his way steadily through the field, finding himself second to teammate, Denny Hamlin, late in the race thanks to differing pit strategies. However, a caution with under 10 laps to go caused for a last round of pit stops and a green-white-checkered finish, with the two finishing fourth and fifth.

Hamlin, the Stage 1 winner, led the most laps of the day at 71, marking the 16th consecutive Cup Series race he has led. Bell, who started from pole, had an up and down day but fought hard to come home in sixth and put himself back in the top 16 of series points standings.

The Cup Series next heads to Darlington Raceway for another 400-mile race next Sunday afternoon.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Kansas Speedway

Race 12 of 36 – 400.5 miles, 267 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, Chris Buescher*

3rd, Chase Elliott*

4th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

5th, DENNY HAMLIN

6th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

13th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

17th, BUBBA WALLACE

20th, TYLER REDDICK

22nd, COREY HEIM

32nd, TY GIBBS

38th, JIMMIE JOHNSON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Can you walk us through what you saw on that last restart?

“Umm, just trying to find somewhere to go, you know? Restarting from 10th with four tires is tough to do in two laps. Just needed to clear the 9 (Chase Elliott) a little quicker and needed to get into (turn) three single file, and then I probably had a chance, but we were two-wide and that made me tight off turn four. Couldn’t quite get the run I needed to get to the win. I don’t know, just frustrating. We were looking really good until that last caution, as always. I don’t know what we need to do to close one out, but the guys did a good job with our Auto-Owners Camry. We were in position to steal one there. Definitely had the best car, but fought hard all night, made good decisions and made the car better and better. That was great, but always stinks when you see the lead and can’t get it.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

What more did you need there at the end to contend for the win?

“Well, a difficult spot, right? I needed to get the push from the 5 (Kyle Larson), but I knew he wasn’t going to stay in line, that he was going to go for the win. Unfortunately, it left me in a spot where I was vulnerable there in the middle. I’ll tell you, with 70 (laps) to go, it wasn’t looking really good. We had some pit road miscues that set us back, but Chris (Gabehart, crew chief) and the guys did a great job coming up with a strategy there to pit and then jump the field back. We were right on task there with about four to go. Felt good about getting another one, it’s just one of those things.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

How would you describe your day?

“Yeah, it was a day we needed for sure. We were lacking a little bit to run with the top guys, but to walk out of here with a solid points day and sixth-place finish is something I’m proud of and hope we can build on.”

COREY HEIM, No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 22nd

In your second career Cup race, what did you learn out there and how would you overview your day?

“Yeah, I mean, a long day for sure. Got behind early from a speeding penalty and just situationally, couldn’t get on the lucky dog (free pass) until the end of the race. Just struggled with track position, of course, at the end of the longest line, one lap down most of the race. But, once we got back on the lead lap in Stage 3 and free’d the car up, I thought we were pretty good. Huge thank you to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for having me along these two weeks. Dollar Tree, Family Dollar for everything they do and their support. Definitely wish we could’ve run close to the front today, but a good learning experience and we move forward.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.