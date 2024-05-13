Drive your vehicle on the famous Monster Mile with Laps For Charity event Saturday, July 20, at Dover Motor Speedway

Multiple options available to drive on the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval.

Reserve your spot now in advance at https://www.speedwaycharities.org/events/dover/laps-for-charity/.

Proceeds assist local children in need through Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter.

Pace-car passenger, Monster Monument photo options available.

DOVER, Del. (May 13, 2024) – Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter is offering a rare opportunity for Monster Mile fans to drive their personal vehicle on the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval.

Dover Motor Speedway’s latest Laps For Charity event is set for Saturday, July 20, where fans can drive multiple circuits around the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval that has tested America’s best drivers every year since 1969.

Multiple options are available for Laps For Charity participants:

REGULAR SESSION: For $75 per vehicle, participants will take five laps around the track behind a Dover track vehicle.

VIP SESSION: For $125 per vehicle, participants can take eight laps around the track individually behind a Dover track vehicle.

PACE CAR PASSENGER ($50 per person): Sit shotgun in Dover’s Ford Mustang Mach-1 pace car as it turns five laps around the Monster Mile.

PHOTO AT THE MONSTER MONUMENT ($25 per vehicle): Take a photograph to remember with your vehicle in front of the famous 46-foot tall Monster Monument at Victory Plaza. Photos will be available to download on the SCC-Dover website following the event.

TRACK TREASURES TRAILER (Prices vary by item): Mementos, NASCAR collectibles, one-of-a-kind autographed items, clothing and advertising banners will be available for purchase near the Monster Monument.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register their vehicles at https://www.speedwaycharities.org/events/dover/laps-for-charity/. Walk-up registrants are permitted but first-priority access to the track will be given to early registrants. Directions, track access points, session times and more details will be shared with participants prior to the event.

Car clubs can also sign up for exclusive track access during the event. Email gcamp@dovermotorspeedway.com for more details.

SCC-Dover’s focus is raising funds for Delaware and mid-Atlantic-based nonprofit organizations assisting children in need.

Dover Motor Speedway’s owner, Speedway Motorsports, established the first Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) chapter in 1982. Since then, SCC chapters across the United States have raised more than $69 million in grants for organizations that assist children.

For more information on the Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, or to donate, email gcamp@dovermotorspeedway.com.

About Speedway Children’s Charities:

SCC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and provides funding for hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout the nation that meet the direct needs of children. Our vision is that every child has the same opportunities no matter what obstacle they are facing. In 2023, Speedway Children’s Charities distributed more than $4.2 million in grants to charitable organizations across the country, bringing the total funds distributed since 1982 to more than $69 million, and ensuring that many children in need are given the tools to build a better, brighter and healthy future. For more information, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.