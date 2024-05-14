Jak Crawford has Successful Formula E Test with Andretti

Second quickest time in first outing on board Porsche-powered FE machinery

Berlin (14 May 2024)- American Formula 1 aspirant Jak Crawford continued his intense schedule as he made his debut run in Formula E equipment with Andretti Global’s Formula E team on Monday as part of the FIA Formula E Rookie Test. The outing, which took place at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport circuit, saw Crawford take to the 1.45-mile circuit for a full day of testing with the reigning Formula E World Champions Andretti FE.

Crawford, who is competing in his second full season of FIA Formula 2 with DAMS Lucas Oil Racing, made an immediate impact in his Formula E debut, posting the second fastest time of the 22 cars on hand. Despite running in warmer and less ideal conditions than the race weekend, Crawfords quickest time was just .2 of a second off of the pole time for Sunday’s race.

The trip to Berlin was the latest stop in a whirlwind of activity for Crawford, who spent the previous weekend at the Miami Grand Prix with Aston Martin in his role as a Reserve, Sim and Test Driver for the team. The Miami weekend saw Crawford busy with media, marketing and engineering duties as he made the most of the weekend on home soil.

The Berlin outing followed trips to Silverstone for Aston Martin F1 sim work as well as a visit to LeMans to work on the F2 sim for DAMS as he prepares for next weekend’s Imola race weekend, which will be followed closely by the traditional Monaco event the following weekend.

“Andretti had reached out in March and asked if I could do the Formula E test in Berlin,” said Crawford. “They said it was a good way to get introduced to the Andretti Global family. I was happy to join in especially with so many formula drivers for the Berlin test that I already know from other racing series. I can’t thank them enough and I was very impressed with the level of professionalism at Andretti. It is an honor to get to test with the World Championship team so I was really excited about the opportunity.”

While the constant travel has made for a dynamic schedule, Crawford is relishing every opportunity that develops along the way.

“My goal is F1 and am fully focused on my second season in F2,” said Crawford. “It has been busy between the Formula E test, the sim work with Aston Martin and DAMS, and everything we had going on at Miami. But all of these are important for me to keep building towards my goal, and I will have the chance to get behind the wheel of an F1 car soon.”

Crawford will return to FIA Formula 2 action this weekend as the series stages the fourth race weekend of the 2024 season with a visit to Imola.