Erik Jones and the Erik Jones Foundation Continue Month of Giving, Fundraising and Education

Charlotte, NC (May 14, 2024) – Erik Jones and the Erik Jones Foundation (EJF) continue their month of giving, fundraising and education with participation in the NASCAR Day Giveathon on May 14 and 15, and hosting the second annual EJF Clays for Causes Fundraiser on May 21.

On May 14 and 15, EJF will participate in the second annual NASCAR Day Giveathon, an online 37-hour event to raise money for various charities and give fans a fun way to support and interact with their favorite charities. Throughout the event, there will be donor matches and donor incentives available.

Fans wishing to donate to the Erik Jones Foundation during this year’s NASCAR Day Giveathon can visit the EJF Giveathon page.

“Giving to the Erik Jones Foundation during the NASCAR Day Giveathon is a great way to support our work,” said Brent Nickola, Executive Director of the Erik Jones Foundation. “Partnering with the NASCAR Foundation opens up thousands of dollars in matching gifts that our donors can leverage to support our work, and I hope some of our donors will take advantage of the opportunity. Last year, we received thousands of dollars from these funds.”

Continuing to bring awareness and raise funds for EJF, the Erik Jones Foundation will host Clays for Causes for the second year on Tuesday, May 21. This event brings together NASCAR personalities, partners and guests for a fun day of clay shooting and fellowship followed by an afternoon reception and online auction. Stating May 16 at 8:00 pm ET, fans can visit EJF’s Clay for Causes website to participate in the online auction.

The Foundation will conclude the month at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where EJF is partnering with Legacy M.C. sponsor Dollar Tree and Family Dollar and its supplier Edgewell Personal Care to hand out Banana Boat sunscreen samples and sun safety materials to fans enjoying the Memorial Day race weekend at the Coca-Cola 600.

“The month of May has really become a big part of EJF and our efforts,” said Erik Jones. “With the month being Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month, NASCAR Day and with our Clay for Causes event in the Charlotte area, it’s a great month for us to help educate fans about EJF and the great programs we have to help support our causes. Thank you to all the fans and partners who support us not just during the month of May, but all year long.”

About the Erik Jones Foundation:

Established in 2021 by Byron, Michigan native and NASCAR driver, Erik Jones, the Erik Jones Foundation has three main pillars: igniting children’s passion for reading, encouraging early cancer detection and care, and promoting animal welfare. The three areas of focus all have a special meaning to Jones and have each played a role in his life.

For more on the Erik Jones Foundation, please visit www.erikjonesfoundation.org.