McLaughlin Jumps to Top on Another Damp Day at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 15, 2024) – Scott McLaughlin led three Team Penske cars in the top four on the speed chart Wednesday after another rain-interrupted day of practice for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

McLaughlin was fastest with a best lap of 229.493 in the No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet in a session that started five hours, five minutes late due to persistent morning rain and was interrupted three times by sprinkles before heavier rain washed out the last 59 minutes. All 34 drivers in the field still managed to turn 2,084 laps in rapid packs of traffic around the 2.5-mile oval.

“The Pennzoil Chevy ‘Yellow Submarine’ straight out of the box is pretty good,” McLaughlin said. “I was able to use that draft and get that speed. Obviously, the car’s got good pace right now. We ran through a lot of items, as much as we can, and I think we’ve gotten in a really good spot.”

McLaughlin’s lap was the fastest so far in two limited days of practice, as Scott Dixon led opening day Tuesday at 229.107 in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in a session that ended after just 23 minutes due to heavy rain.

Two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Will Power helped Team Penske take the top two spots Wednesday on the speed chart. 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Power ended up second at 228.767 in the No. 12 Verizon Business Team Penske Chevrolet.

Colton Herta was third at 227.858 in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda of Andretti Global, followed by reigning Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden in fourth at 227.675 in the No. 2 Shell Powering Progress Team Penske Chevrolet.

2016 “500” winner Alexander Rossi rounded out the top five at 227.484 in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Rossi’s Month of May teammate Kyle Larson also attracted attention, as he was the fastest of seven rookies on the track while continuing his preparations to attempt the “double” of competing in the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26. 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Larson was 15th at 225.245 in the No. 17 Hendrickcars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

“It’s a little bit frustrating,” Larson said of the weather delays today and Tuesday. “But it is what it is. There’s plenty of track time. I’m trying to remember that.

“I’m glad to have gotten out there and got running. I’m still trying to figure a lot out and work through the car balance, timing of runs and all that. Just trying to play around with things and make runs and pass people.”

Practice is scheduled to resume from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET Thursday. PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying is this Saturday and Sunday, with Race Day on Sunday, May 26.