Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesWeekend Schedule

Weekend schedule and format for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

By Angela Campbell
1 Minute Read
Photo by Andrew Boyd for SpeedwayMedia.com.

This weekend NASCAR heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star race. Seventeen drivers have already earned a spot in the event.

Drivers who have won points races in 2023 or 2024 are eligible plus past Cup Series champions and All-Star race winners, regardless of whether they are current full-time Cup Series drivers. The top two finishers in the All-Star Open will also transfer to the All-Star Race.

The final spot in the race will be set by the All-Star Fan Vote and awarded to the top driver who is not currently eligible.

There will be two, 60 lap heat races to set the field for the All-Star Open. The top two racers from the All-Star Open and the winner of the Fan Vote will join the field to compete in the 200-lap All-Star Race. The winner will claim a $1 million prize.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will also compete this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the Wright Brand 250 on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is taking a week off and will return to competition at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

NASCAR PressPass will be available throughout the weekend. All times are Eastern.

All-Star Race Eligible Drivers:

• AJ Allmendinger
• Christopher Bell
• Ryan Blaney
• Chris Buescher
• Kyle Busch
• William Byron
• Ross Chastain
• Chase Elliott
• Denny Hamlin
• Brad Keselowski
• Kyle Larson
• Joey Logano
• Michael McDowell
• Tyler Reddick
• Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
• Daniel Suarez
• Martin Truex Jr.
• All-Star Open Winner
• All-Star Open Second-Place Finisher
• Fan Vote Winner

Friday, May 17
3 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1
4 p.m.: Cup Series Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying for the All-Star Open – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
6:20 p.m.: Qualifying (All-Star Pit Crew Challenge) – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 18
10:35 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1
1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Wright Brand 250 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
5:20 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 1 – FS2/MRN/SiriusXM
6:15 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 2 – FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 19
5:30 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Open – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
8 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
2024 NASCAR All-Star Qualifying & Race Format 101

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category