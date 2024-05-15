Weekend schedule and format for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

This weekend NASCAR heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star race. Seventeen drivers have already earned a spot in the event.

Drivers who have won points races in 2023 or 2024 are eligible plus past Cup Series champions and All-Star race winners, regardless of whether they are current full-time Cup Series drivers. The top two finishers in the All-Star Open will also transfer to the All-Star Race.

The final spot in the race will be set by the All-Star Fan Vote and awarded to the top driver who is not currently eligible.

There will be two, 60 lap heat races to set the field for the All-Star Open. The top two racers from the All-Star Open and the winner of the Fan Vote will join the field to compete in the 200-lap All-Star Race. The winner will claim a $1 million prize.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will also compete this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the Wright Brand 250 on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is taking a week off and will return to competition at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

NASCAR PressPass will be available throughout the weekend. All times are Eastern.

All-Star Race Eligible Drivers:

• AJ Allmendinger

• Christopher Bell

• Ryan Blaney

• Chris Buescher

• Kyle Busch

• William Byron

• Ross Chastain

• Chase Elliott

• Denny Hamlin

• Brad Keselowski

• Kyle Larson

• Joey Logano

• Michael McDowell

• Tyler Reddick

• Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Daniel Suarez

• Martin Truex Jr.

• All-Star Open Winner

• All-Star Open Second-Place Finisher

• Fan Vote Winner

Friday, May 17

3 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1

4 p.m.: Cup Series Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying for the All-Star Open – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

6:20 p.m.: Qualifying (All-Star Pit Crew Challenge) – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 18

10:35 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Wright Brand 250 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

5:20 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 1 – FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

6:15 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 2 – FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 19

5:30 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Open – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

8 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM