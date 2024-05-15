Weekend schedule and format for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

This weekend NASCAR heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star race. Seventeen drivers have already earned a spot in the event.
Drivers who have won points races in 2023 or 2024 are eligible plus past Cup Series champions and All-Star race winners, regardless of whether they are current full-time Cup Series drivers. The top two finishers in the All-Star Open will also transfer to the All-Star Race.
The final spot in the race will be set by the All-Star Fan Vote and awarded to the top driver who is not currently eligible.
There will be two, 60 lap heat races to set the field for the All-Star Open. The top two racers from the All-Star Open and the winner of the Fan Vote will join the field to compete in the 200-lap All-Star Race. The winner will claim a $1 million prize.
The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will also compete this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the Wright Brand 250 on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is taking a week off and will return to competition at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.
NASCAR PressPass will be available throughout the weekend. All times are Eastern.
All-Star Race Eligible Drivers:
• AJ Allmendinger
• Christopher Bell
• Ryan Blaney
• Chris Buescher
• Kyle Busch
• William Byron
• Ross Chastain
• Chase Elliott
• Denny Hamlin
• Brad Keselowski
• Kyle Larson
• Joey Logano
• Michael McDowell
• Tyler Reddick
• Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
• Daniel Suarez
• Martin Truex Jr.
• All-Star Open Winner
• All-Star Open Second-Place Finisher
• Fan Vote Winner
Friday, May 17
3 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1
4 p.m.: Cup Series Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying for the All-Star Open – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
6:20 p.m.: Qualifying (All-Star Pit Crew Challenge) – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, May 18
10:35 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1
1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Wright Brand 250 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
5:20 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 1 – FS2/MRN/SiriusXM
6:15 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 2 – FS2/MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 19
5:30 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Open – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
8 p.m.: Cup Series All-Star Race – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM