CORVETTE RACING AT COTA: DXDT Doubles Up with 63 Corvette

Milner, Udell take second straight win to cap Pro-class debut with Corvette Z06 GT3.R

AUSTIN, Texas (May 19, 2024) – DXDT Racing went two-for-two on the weekend with the No. 63 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R as Tommy Milner and Alec Udell won their second race in as many days in GT World Challenge America on Sunday at Circuit of The Americas.

Corvette factory driver Milner drove the opening half of the race, and Udell marched through the field of Pro and Pro Am entries to win by 4.633 seconds. It went along with a Pro-class debut victory Saturday – the first for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

In addition to the first two victories for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R, it’s the first double-win weekend for DXDT in GT World Challenge competition.

Milner began the race sixth following Saturday’s all-Pro driver qualifying session. The goal was to keep pace with the Pro Am cars ahead that eventually switched to their Bronze-rated driver for the second half of the 90-minute sprint.

﻿Rather than lose time riding behind two Porsches in front of him, DXDT Racing elected to call in Milner for the No. 63’s required pit stop. The switch-over to Udell was perfect, and he emerged less than three seconds behind the Pro-class leader with 40 minutes to go.

Less than 15 minutes later, Udell made the move to first in Pro, and two laps later he took the overall lead of the race and cruised the rest of the way.

The No. 08 DXDT Racing Corvette of Bryan Sellers and Scott Smithson finished 11th in the Pro Am class after Sellers suffered a flat tire on the race’s opening lap. Once back on track, Sellers matched the lap times of the leaders and handed over to Smithson with 40 minutes left but the Corvette still one lap down.

DXDT Racing’s next event with the Corvette Z06 GT3.R in GT World Challenge America is July 19-21 at Virginia International Raceway.

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 63 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “The biggest thing about being part of this program is helping this team with these new Corvettes for a little bit. They’ve done a great job so far with it and helping put the final touch on things just a little bit. Championships are one thing, but for me and Alec it’s just about helping this team to continue to grow, learn these cars and hopefully win some more races along the way.”

ALEC UDELL, NO. 63 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “This weekend was a statement to the platform and all the engineers who have put in a lot of hard work getting this car to where it’s at. From the team side and the joint venture between Corvette Racing, Pratt Miller and DXDT Racing, it’s been awesome. For me to be able to jump in as well, plug myself in and be a seamless part of the program, it’s great for the customer racing teams that are looking at the Corvette as an option. It’s a very proven platform at this point, so to be a part of that process is really cool. To have the people to learn from like Bryan and Tommy with DXDT and all our people, it’s been more than I could ask for. I’m looking forward to where we can go from here.”

CHRISTIE BAGNE, CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R PROGRAM MANAGER: “Congratulations to David Askew, Erin Gahagan and everyone at DXDT Racing on a fantastic debut weekend with two victories in the Pro class with the No. 63 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. We are very proud of DXDT Racing’s achievements during its first weekend with two Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs. Saturday’s race victory – the first for our new Corvette – was special, but the team’s approach and performance throughout the weekend is what stands out most. It is a pleasure for us to support and watch the team’s successes.”

