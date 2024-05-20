Cisco Named Partner of NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 20, 2024) – Penske Entertainment today announced a partnership with global technology leader Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) that will see the company become an official partner of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Through the partnership, Penske Entertainment will leverage a wide range of Cisco’s industry-leading technology solutions, including networking infrastructure, collaboration, wireless, cloud management and more to securely connect all aspects of their business. Additionally, the two organizations – along with existing partners like NTT – will explore opportunities for technological enhancement across the Penske Entertainment portfolio and the use of Webex collaboration technology for fan engagement opportunities and press interviews.

“The Penske Entertainment portfolio includes some of the marquee races and venues in all of motorsports, and we are thrilled to build upon our existing customer relationship to continue to provide a wide range of Cisco technology solutions to meet the demands of their first-in-class properties,” said Ashley Marusak, Leader, Global Sports Marketing at Cisco.

Through the partnership, Cisco will also become the presenting sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR Series Business Hub – a customer hospitality area that will be seen on-site at highlight events on the 2024 season calendar. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES Business Hub Presented by Cisco will host tech forums and roundtable events centered on information technology at marquee races throughout the 2024 season, including the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at IMS, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on the Streets of Detroit and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

“We are pleased to welcome Cisco to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Their focus on industry-leading innovation and premier customer service matches that of INDYCAR. As the demand increases for technology, networking, and security in a fast-paced world, it is gratifying to know Cisco is by our side. We look forward to leveraging each other’s strengths to enhance fan experiences while continuing to drive our sport.”

The new partnership builds upon Cisco’s expertise across the sports and entertainment industry, connecting and protecting premier venues, teams, events and organizations around the world, including Formula 1’s McLaren Racing, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Real Madrid F.C., the National Football League and many more.

The next event for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Audio coverage is also available from the INDYCAR Radio Network via the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA, a Cisco Global Gold Integrator, and SiriusXM channel 218.

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. IMS will host the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge – the world’s most prestigious auto race – on Sunday, May 26, 2024. That race is the climax of an exciting Month of May schedule for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES that also includes the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 11 on the IMS road course. NASCAR returns to the famous 2.5-mile oval during Brickyard Weekend on July 19-21, featuring the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG for the NASCAR Cup Series and Pennzoil 250 presented by Advance Auto Parts for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship also returns to IMS on Sept. 20-22 for the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks. Other events in 2024 at IMS will feature the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series, Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone, IMS and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit IMS.com.

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, INDY NXT by Firestone. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers – including two-time and reigning series champion Alex Palou, two-time series champion Will Power, six-time series champion Scott Dixon and two-time series champion and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2024 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. For more information on INDY NXT by Firestone, please visit www.indynxt.com.