Mike’s Hard Lemonade Joins Meyer Shank Racing for Indianapolis 500 and Music City GP

Indianapolis, Ind. (16 May 2024) – With the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 right around the corner, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is excited to welcome Mike’s Hard Lemonade onboard for both the Indianapolis 500 and Music City Grand Prix.

In collaboration with SiriusXM, Mike’s Hard Lemonade will appear on all three MSR Indy 500 machines during the Month of May as the team prepares for the biggest race of the year.

Produced by the fourth largest brewer in the United States, Mike’s Hard Lemonade has been brewing its beverages since 1999. Mike’s Hard Lemonade prides itself in selecting hand-picked lemons sourced from family-owned farms.

Now, Mike’s Hard Lemonade will join forces with Meyer Shank Racing as it enters its first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES race as a three car team. Rookie and MSR IMSA Championship winning driver, Tom Blomqvist will look to make his Indianapolis 500 debut in the No. 66 AutoNation / Arctic Wolf Honda while six-year INDYCAR veteran Felix Rosenqvist (N0. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda) will aim to bring his strong run of results so far this season into the Indy 500.

MSR and Helio Castroneves (No. 06 Cleveland Cliffs Honda) are hoping to make history on Memorial Day weekend as the Brazilian driver looks to take a history-making fifth Indianapolis 500 victory this Memorial Day weekend.

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will be on Sunday May 26th with live broadcast coverage beginning at 11:00am ET on NBC and Peacock. INDYCAR Radio will also host live radio coverage on SiriusXM Ch. 218.