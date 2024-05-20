RCR NCS Race Recap: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 SENIX Tools Chevrolet Team Make Short Track Gains in All-Star Open Race

Finish: 9th

Start: 15th

“We gave it all we had. Our No. 3 SENIX Chevrolet was really fast, and I enjoyed racing on the newly-paved North Wilkesboro Speedway. This track is fun to race! We had the fastest lap in qualifying but, unfortunately, we had to start back in 15th after the session was canceled due to inclement weather. Our SENIX Tools Chevrolet was fast to start the race, and we were on a mission because we knew we had to finish in the top-two in order to advance into the All-Star Race. We made our way forward into the top-10 with 50 laps to go. We decided to put yellow tires on, and everyone in front of us took reds. We were hoping that because of that, they would fade, but it didn’t happen fast enough. We were making a pretty good charge at the end, but there just wasn’t enough time and we lost too much ground on the hard tires on takeoff. Would have liked to have seen what happened with reds because they got to beating and banging up front and I think we could have taken advantage of that. We learned a lot that we can take to the short tracks coming up. I think this is a big win for RCR and our short track program, so hopefully we can take what we learned, apply it and have some better runs moving forward.” -Austin Dillon

Wild Night Under the Lights for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Team in North Wilkesboro Speedway’s All-Star Race

Finish: 10th

Start: 14th

“It was an eventful All-Star Race in the Lenovo Chevrolet. The first lap of the race we didn’t even have water temperature in the car yet and we were wrecking each other off Turn 2. We were able to continue on, but I’m getting tired of getting run over by everybody. We got into another incident later in the race with the No. 54 car. He got his tires hot and checked up early and I didn’t check up early, so that was my fault. Crew chief Randall Burnett and all the guys did a good job making adjustments to our Chevy and choosing tires to help with the handling throughout the race. We were able to pick up a few spots in that last 40-lap run and come away with a 10th-place finish.” -Kyle Busch