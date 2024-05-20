Joey Logano Takes Ford To Victory in NASCAR All-Star Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

All-Star Race | Sunday, May 19, 2024

JOEY LOGANO WINS SECOND CAREER ALL-STAR RACE

Joey Logano won the NASCAR All-Star Race for the second time in his career tonight (2016).

Logano led 199-of-200 laps, which is the most ever in a NASCAR All-Star Race.

He becomes the third Ford driver to win multiple All-Star Races, joining Davey Allison and Mark Martin.

Ford has now won the NASCAR All-Star Race 14 times and twice in the last three seasons.

Ford Finishing Results:

1st – Joey Logano

3rd – Chris Buescher

5th – Ryan Blaney

9th – Michael McDowell

11th – Noah Gragson

16th – Brad Keselowski

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW – HOW FUN WAS THAT? “A lot of fun when you’ve got a car this fast. The Shell/Pennzoil Mustang, it’s just so great to get in Victory Lane. All of our sponsors and everyone who stuck with us to get a win, it feels nice. It’s been a while. I wish it was for points, but a million bucks is still a lot of money and I feel great about that.”

THOUGHTS ON THE OPTION TIRE AND GOING 100 LAPS? “Well, we did the first 100, so why wouldn’t it last the second 100. That was our thought, so it was definitely an aggressive strategy, but it worked out good.”

ROGER PENSKE PUT A CAR ON THE POLE AT INDIANAPOLIS AND YOU WIN TONIGHT. THAT’S A PRETTY GOOD DAY. “You said it. Not a bad day.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We stayed on reds all night, so that worked out pretty good for us. I’m really proud of our team. Friday wasn’t very good to be straight up about it and they worked really hard and pulled some strings, hit some buttons and got us a whole lot better for tonight, so I was proud of that to bring our Fastenal Mustang home third. I felt like we had a decent shot at it there. I was able to pace the 22 pretty good, but there at the end just took too long to get around the 5 car and really didn’t have sight of the leaders at that point. It’s a good night on a night where only one position matters. I’m proud of the group. It’s good to keep our momentum up and we’ll go onto the 600 and go win us one.”

HOW IMPORTANT IS THE MOMENTUM YOU HAVE GOING WITH THE 600 COMING UP? “I’m pumped for it. That’s a track that was really good for us last year. We led laps and got a stage win at a time of the year where we hadn’t hit our stride, so that speaks volumes for us going into it. I’m pumped. Momentum is just a product of running good and being on our game and our team has done a fantastic job. Again, I couldn’t be more proud of them. Tonight, I wanted two more, but this is a heck of a way to lead us right into the 600 next weekend.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Wrangler Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was an alright race. We knew we had to be creative to get up through there and we did a good job in the first caution when a lot of guys came up and put yellows on. We left the reds on and that’s how we got our track position, and then we had to leave them on until the end and actually held on alright. I didn’t get a very good restart on the front row, and then I about spun out into one and that lost me second and lost me third and then I’m just trying to make it back up, although I probably could have run about third. Overall, not a bad night from where we started.”

NOAH GRAGSON, No. 10 Overstock Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We started in the back and got a lap down early, but got the lucky dog and came back to 11th. We just never got a handle on the balance all weekend. We were pretty loose in, so we need to go back and do our homework on this place. It’s tough. It’s a new place, but we’re a better race team than we showed all weekend. I’m certainly grateful for the fan support to allow us the opportunity to get in the All-Star Race. It was a fun weekend overall, but we just kind of struggled. It seemed like the soft tire was better for our car than the hard tire for whatever reason that is, but I’m just super grateful.”

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES ALL-STAR RACE WINNERS

1986 – Bill Elliott (Atlanta)

1991 – Davey Allison (Charlotte)

1992 – Davey Allison (Charlotte)

1994 – Geoffrey Bodine (Charlotte)

1996 – Michael Waltrip (Charlotte)

1998 – Mark Martin (Charlotte)

2002 – Ryan Newman (Charlotte)

2004 – Matt Kenseth (Charlotte)

2005 – Mark Martin (Charlotte)

2011 – Carl Edwards (Charlotte)

2016 – Joey Logano (Charlotte)

2018 – Kevin Harvick (Charlotte)

2022 – Ryan Blaney (Texas)

2024 – Joey Logano (North Wilkesboro)