Bayley Currey & Niece Motorsports to Promote Foundation for Pops at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Salisbury, NC (May 20, 2024) – Niece Motorsports officials announced today a partnership with Foundation for Pops and Bayley Currey for the NASCAR Truck Series event held on Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado RST will feature a patriotic design in Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Covered in camouflage, his Foundation for Pops truck carries red, white, and blue accents along with stars down the side. Amidst a current bid for the NCTS Playoffs, Currey runs 15th in the points standings, not far below the cutoff line.

Foundation For Pops is a charitable organization founded by DQS Solutions & Staffing CEO, Josh Morris, who built the nonprofit in honor of his grandfather, Lloyd “Pops” Matthews. Matthews served in the United States military during the Vietnam war, but upon returning from service he was faced with the challenges of being a homeless veteran.

Morris’ vision for the organization was to help the tens of thousands of veterans in situations similar to his grandfather’s. The organization provides support through monetary, time and goods donations, which it especially welcomes during this Memorial Day holiday. By setting up Foundation for Pops, Morris and his team aim to empower veterans and those experiencing homelessness through education, resources, and supportive services, helping them to live more prosperous lives.

Foundation for Pops takes a thoughtful approach on these difficult circumstances through their “Revive in 5 Program” which determines the following on each unique situation: needs assessment, tailoring an action plan, personal development, job placement, and financial capability & housing. By focusing on their core values of positive mindset, empowerment, respect, innovation, and community collaboration, the Foundation’s goal is to be seen as a beacon of hope for veterans across the nation.

“I saw the difficulties and distress my great-grandfather endured after his days in the military,” Morris said. “When he returned from the war, he got a job as a police officer, but he was unable to stay clean and eventually ended up homeless. Our goal is to provide at-risk veterans the services and support they need to get a fresh start.”

“Supporting my fellow veterans is incredibly important to me. Having seen their challenges firsthand, being able to be a guiding light for them is not just fulfilling—it’s a true honor,” said Lakesha Hancock, Executive Director of Foundation for Pops.

Niece Motorsports team owner, Al Niece, is a former Marine who, similar to Lloyd “Pops” Matthews, also fought in the Vietnam war. Throughout his life, Niece has made several contributions of his own to those in the military, keeping his dedication as a pillar of his success in both the equipment and motorsports industries.

“As a Marine and Vietnam veteran, the United States military has meant so much to me.” said Niece. “To be able to honor our service members through this race team is a really special experience for me. I’m so appreciative of all the organizations that support our military members and their families. We are excited to have Foundation for Pops on Bayley’s truck this weekend. The work they’re doing to look after our veterans is important, and we are proud to highlight that.”

DQS Solutions & Staffing, also known as Detroit Quality Staffing, announced their partnership with Currey and Niece Motorsports in December through a collaboration with Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive, and Masked Owl Technologies. DQS will support Currey’s efforts at the following races this year: Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24th, World Wide Technology Raceway on June 1st, Nashville Superspeedway on June 28th, Kansas Speedway on September 27th, Talladega Superspeedway on October 4th, Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 26th, and Martinsville Speedway on November 1st.

“I think what DQS is doing with the Foundation for Pops is such a great initiative.” said Currey. There are so many veterans that go over and fight for our freedom in this country, but it’s sad to see how many come back missing their sense of purpose. The resources that the Foundation gives these veterans can help make a big difference in their lives. When we race on Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte, our sport does such a fantastic job at making tributes and honoring our military. I’m proud to represent this cause on this special weekend, and hope our team can help spread as much awareness as we can for them.”

To support the Foundation for Pops cause, please call 1-833-POPS-111 or visit their website, www.foundationforpops.org. Learn more about DQS Solutions & Staffing online at www.dqstaff.com.

Foundation for Pops Mission Statement: Foundation for Pops aims to empower people experiencing homelessness and veterans through education, resource development, assistance, and supportive services to enhance their economic mobility and secure quality, affordable housing.

DQS Solutions & Staffing Mission Statement: The core mission of DQS Solutions & Staffing is to attain unparalleled excellence in our specialized domains, specifically staffing and security. Simultaneously, we maintain the flexibility required to collaborate closely with our clients in the creation of innovative products and services within the framework of DQS.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.