Brad Perez to Wheel the Weiss / ref-ology / Team Schuler / Apex #14 Ford Mustang for SS-GreenLight Racing at Sonoma

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 22, 2024): SS-GreenLight Racing, with Brad Perez behind the wheel, announce the return of ref-ology + Blast Equality Collab teaming up with Weiss Sand and Clay as the primary sponsor with APEX Coffee Roasters, Team Schuler – Compass Real Estate, Ticket Smarter, Chubby Noodle Restaurant and the Women’s Premier Basketball Association as associate sponsors on the #14 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend for the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway Saturday, June 8 .

“I’m very excited to work with Shelley Russi and her team over at ref-ology & Blast Equality Collab non-profit, who I had the pleasure to meet over a year ago at this very event. I’ve been a fan of Bobby Dotter’s program at SS-GreenLight Racing for years and the opportunity to work with Jason Miller and the 14 team is a privilege. I thank them for the opportunity along with my longtime partners at Weiss Sand & Clay and Apex Coffee Roasters for making this possible. Going to the Bay Area is something I look forward to every year, I love the team at Sonoma Raceway and SMI, and I am happy to give it my best effort at one of the most beautiful racetracks in the country,” says Perez.

“We are excited to have Brad join SS-GreenLight Racing for our race at Sonoma. Brad works incredibly hard at every opportunity he gets and constantly overperforms in the equipment he races in! Can’t wait to see what he is able to do behind the wheel of the ref-ology & Weiss #14 at Sonoma,” says Bob Dotter.

“Weiss Sand and Clay is honored to support Brad. As a smaller Texas business, we appreciate who he is and what he brings to the track every day. Brad’s the kind of guy who’ll put everything he has into what he does, and we fully support him,” says Eric Weiss, manager at Weiss.

ref-ology + Blast Equality Collab (BEQ), joined by Team Schuler – Compass Real Estate, Chubby Noodle Restaurant and TicketSmarter, team up with Brad, his partners, alongside SS- GreenLight in recognizing the incredible opportunity that exists for referees to help our youth develop resilience, leadership skills, compassion, and much more through the BEQ Mission while our referees serve the game from the youth to professional levels. The #14 car colors for Sonoma share ref-ology’s 2024 Embodied Referee Jersey worn by Officials serving the Women’s Premier Basketball Association, playing its 3rd Season in 2024 here the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Annually, referees interact with more youth lives than any other demographic in American society, given the positive youth sports explosion.” says Russi. “Most who start officiating- quit. It takes consistency (represented by the color pink) and awareness toward self-mastery (represented by the color purple) to retain referees in the profession. We view Brad, a

consistent competitor, with a high degree of self-awareness, as a true partner to stand up for those who facilitate fairness – including ref-ology’s Embodied Referees.”, say Russi. Blast Equality Collab, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded by Shelley Russi – is a leadership collaboration taught through the lens of diverse sports experiences.

Apex Coffee Roasters is a craft specialty coffee roastery established in 2014 in Waco, Texas. “Each of us at Apex remember a cup of coffee in the past which redefined our perspective of what coffee could be. We started this company with hopes of recreating that experience for as many people as possible,” stated Founder/Owner Brett Jameson. For more on SS-GreenLight Racing, visit SSGreenLight.com, or ‘like’ on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on X (@SSGLR0708) and Instagram (@ssgreenlightracing). For more on ref-ology + Blast Equality Collab, please follow them on Instagram (@ref.ology), and reach out to Shelley Russi.

Practice for the Xfinity Series will be shown live on FS1 on Friday July 7 at 4:05PM ET/1:05PM PT with Qualifying Saturday at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT.

The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 (20/45/79 laps) at Sonoma Raceway Saturday, June 8, will take the green flag at 8:00PM ET/5:00PM PT. Catch the race on FS1, PRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, and the Sirius XM App.