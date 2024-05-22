Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 22, 2024) – Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150 will make their home court debut this weekend at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Coming off a 3rd-place finish at the North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, Riggs and the team look to carry the good momentum into the Charlotte Motor Speedway. With the momentum, the team will also debut a new chassis, chassis #200, and a new paint scheme for the Memorial Day weekend.

It will be a one day show for Riggs and the team. Practice and qualifying will take place Friday, May 24 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is scheduled later that evening at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1 or tune in from the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM channel 90.

No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“I’m feeling confident going into Charlotte. We’re actually bringing a brand-new truck this weekend, so I’m excited to see how it runs. We haven’t had the best season up to this point, but with our 3rd place finish at North Wilkesboro, I think we can carry that good momentum into this weekend. We have a great scheme for this race. I think it’s awesome that Infinity Communications is honoring not only our veterans around the world, but their very own employees who are also veterans. It adds a special touch to the weekend.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“I like where we are at as a team. It feels like a turning point. Like Layne (Riggs) said, we’re debuting a new truck that I think will help us close the gap on the mile-and-a-halfs. We put together a clean race last week and with that momentum, I think we can put together another one.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.