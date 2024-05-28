Louis-Philippe Dumoulin confident for the Vallée-Jonction’s race this Saturday, his 155th in NASCAR Canada!

Event Bud Light 300 Track Autodrome Chaudière of Vallée-Jonction – June 1st, 2024 Broadcast TSN + app (live) | TSN (tape delayed) | RDS (tape delayed) | FloRacing (USA) Race 5:30 PM E.T. – nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivières (Quebec), May 28, 2024.- Less than two weeks after the inaugural round on the road course of the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Mosport) in Ontario, the drivers of the NASCAR Canada series will compete this Saturday in the first of seven consecutive races on an oval track, at the Autodrome Chaudière, located in Vallée-Junction, in the Beauce region of Quebec. For the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, this is a very important race, on a track that he particularly appreciates.

The three-time champion of the NASCAR Canada series and the Dumoulin Compétition team are indeed familiar with the Autodrome Chaudière track, which they occasionally use in testing and to fine-tune the development of their oval car. “I really like this track. The Autodrome Chaudière has quite banked turns, which makes it pleasant for the drivers, and the races there are always very competitive” indicates Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, who adds: “The particularity is that this event will not only be the first of the 2024 NASCAR Canada championship presented in Quebec but also the first of seven consecutive rounds on an oval track. In fact, from this Saturday, all series’ races until the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières next August will be on ovals.

Third in qualifying last year at Vallée-Jonction, then Top 5 at the end of a very competitive race where the first 10 at the last restart could claim victory, Dumoulin is confident about the improvements made to his oval car: “I’m happy that this is the second race of the season because it will quickly give us good lessons for the following rounds. I’m aiming for victory because we worked well during the off-season on this #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab and the whole team work very well together, as we shown at the season opener at Mosport.”

Classified third in the first event after leading for several laps, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin will be making his 155th start in NASCAR Canada series this Saturday. “It’s been a long career in the series and I’m still highly motivated to win! But for now, I prefer to look to the future and this race this Saturday which could allow us to be back to Victory Lane. At least the Top 5 to score good points but, even if I know that there is always a bit of contacts that we can avoid in the last laps in this race, I really think that we have a candidate to win” says the Trois-Rivières driver.

Very often ranked well without managing to score a win in recent years on this oval, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin knows that settings are crucial on this track, just like qualifying. “It’s a 300-lap race in which the strategy is defined mainly according to the position on the starting grid. If you are well qualified, you can stay at the forefront throughout. Otherwise, you have to be patient and take advantage of restarts to gain positions and to be among the leaders at the end,” concluded the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab.

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. For more information, visit groupebellemare.com

Omnifab has joined Dumoulin Compétition in June 2023.In less than twenty years, Omnifab has made its place in the mechanical manufacturing industry in Quebec. They have earned this place by offering a unique turnkey solution to large companies and SMEs that want to modernize their production line or have their industrial equipment repaired. No matter your industry, you can count on Omnifab team to manufacture custom industrial machinery or solve your mechanical problems with great precision, in a timely manner and with quality components, as pledged. Visit omnifab.ca for more information.

Rousseau Metal has been manufacturing high-quality products for 70 years. Over the years the company become known as a leader in storage solutions. The quality, durability and reliability of their products have earned them a reputation as being among the best in the industry. Over the years, the quality of Rousseau products and excellence of the company’s business practices have been recognized through various certifications and membership in industrial and automotive organizations. To learn more about the company and its products, visit rousseau.com

Dumoulin Competition

Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com