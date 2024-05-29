Altor Locks Partners With Genuine Parts Company to Distribute the ICON Trailer Lock

Patented coupler lock engineered to stand up to power tools is now available to NAPA and Auto Accessories Garage customers

STERLING, Va., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altor Locks, the minority and woman-owned small American manufacturer with the strongest coupler lock available on the market, has partnered with Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts. Together, they will make the ICON Trailer Lock available to customers around the world through their NAPA, Auto Accessories Garage, and other trusted brands. The retail giant chose to offer the Altor ICON Trailer Lock because no other lock on the market keeps trailers safer.

Automotive, Travel, Boat, and Utility trailer and property theft is on the rise in the U.S. along with other vehicles and cargo. According to recent reports:

67,095 trailers were reported stolen in 2022, but only 36% of them recovered, according to Detective Charles Warner with the Arizona Department of Public Safety Multi-Agency Vehicle Theft Task Force;

2023 cargo thefts were up more than 57% according to CargoNet;

2023 car thefts topped 1 Million for the first time since 2008 according to an April 2024 report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

“We are thrilled and honored to work with Genuine Parts Company,” said Larry Thomas, Altor Locks Chief Revenue Officer. “This partnership expands our reach in one of our four key verticals – Automotive. Marine, RV/Camping, and Utility trailers are the others.”

Altor’s US Patent 11,766,905 B2 was issued in 2023 for a premium lock specifically engineered to stand up to thieves using angle grinders, reciprocating saws, drills, lock picks, pry bars and hammers. Conventional locks on the market can be compromised in 120 seconds or less. The innovative ICON survived a concentrated attack with an angle grinder, lasting more than 1 hour and 32 minutes, using 14 blades, and eight battery packs. (See the testing video here).

The ICON Trailer Lock is made with over twenty pounds of high quality (or premium) cast steel hardened to 450 Brinell making it able to withstand a lot of force. Common conventional locks use cheaper low carbon steel which is more malleable and vulnerable to saw blades and drill bits. In addition to the patented radial fin design, the ICON features a premium disc detainer lock core, extreme weather resistant seals and one-piece design for easy lock and go experience.

Established in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a leading global service organization specializing in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. Their Automotive Parts Group operates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and their Industrial Parts Group serves customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. They keep the world moving with a vast network of over 10,700 locations spanning 17 countries supported by more than 60,000 teammates. Learn more at genpt.com.

Genuine Parts Company’s retail and wholesale customers can learn more and buy the ICON on NAPAOnline and Auto Accessories Garage.

The ICON Trailer Lock Review – Towing expert and influencer Mr. Truck called the ICON Trailer Lock “the best lock you can buy” after he “tests, tortures, and reviews” it. See what else he had to say in this video.

About Altor Locks, LLC. – Headquartered in Sterling, Va., Altor Locks is a woman- and minority-owned company. CEO and Co-Founder Karen Schaufeld met Co-Founder, Engineer, and Inventor Dylan Cato through a Lehigh University product development program in 2015. Their goal is to improve the quality of trailer locks on the market. The Altor team is redefining physical lock security by designing a better product that addresses common lock vulnerabilities especially in the age of power tools. The trailer lock products are innovative in their engineering, using premium materials, technology and design to create a tier of physical security. All Altor locks are designed and assembled in Sterling, VA. Visit www.altorlocks.com.