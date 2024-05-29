World Wide Technology Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 29, 2024) – Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150 make their World Wide Technology Raceway debut this weekend for a 160-lap event at the 1.2-mile asphalt oval.

Earning stage points and a third-place result in his last three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races, Riggs now sits 18th in the Driver Championship points standings and leads the Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle.

The Truck series will kick off the weekend with practice and qualifying on Friday, May 31st at 6:00 p.m. ET. Saturday’s event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action from the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM channel 90.

No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“Everything seems to be clicking for us these past couple weeks, we just can’t seem to make it to the end of the race without something going wrong. I’m not worried, though. Dylan (Cappello) and the team have been working day and night to bring speed to the track, and I am confident they will continue to, it’s just a matter of staying out of trouble and getting the results we want.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“We’re entering the summer stretch in a pretty good spot. Layne (Riggs) is starting to consistently fight within the Top-10, it’s just a matter of getting this bad luck off our back. We’ve shown that we belong up front, we just need to continue to bring fast Ford F-150s and execute on all fronts.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.