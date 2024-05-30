Thad Moffitt and Faction46 Ready to Get Back on Track

Induction Innovations to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Special Scheme

SALISBURY, N.C. (May 30, 2024) — In what has been a disappointing past two races, Thad Moffitt and the Faction46 team are ready to get back on track. Through no fault of his own, Moffitt and the team were collected in an accident at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and the team did not have the speed they needed at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

They hope to turn their fortune around this weekend at the World Wide Technology (WWT) Raceway located just outside St. Louis. And in doing so, give Induction Innovations their best results to date. Before Charlotte and North Wilkesboro, Moffitt had rolled off two top-25 finishes including an 18th-place result at the tough Darlington Raceway.

“We had momentum after Kansas and Darlington,” said Moffitt. “We were starting to build that momentum that you need during this five week stretch of races. Then it just ended, and now we need to close this current string of races with a good finish.

“We have made the crew chief change, and we had better speed. We just had a difficult day at North Wilkesboro and the big wreck at Charlotte. So, we are in a little slump that we need to get out of.”

Faciton46 will look to return to a strong finish with Induction Innovations on the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado this weekend. This will be a home race for the company that is headquartered just outside Chicago, Illinois and will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a special paint scheme on the No. 46 Silverado.

Induction Innovations tools are designed to solve problems such as removing stuck or corroded parts and adhesives in a faster, safer, and more precise way than using an open flame torch. Tom Gough, Founder and President, developed the first Inductor Series model in 2000 after being inspired to invent the tools after 28 years in collision repair and seeing the many time-consuming processes found in the vehicle and equipment repair industry.

“It’s just great to have the support as I go through my rookie season,” said Moffitt. “We cannot do this without the support of Induction Innovations and I want to thank them for being on the truck this weekend. We owe them a good finish and that is the goal.”

Moffitt is also ready for the challenge of the flat WWT Raceway. He has one top-10 at the track in the ARCA Series in 2019.

“It has been a few years, but I really enjoy WWT Raceway” continued Moffitt. “During the day, it is really slick and these trucks slide around. So, it is all about having grip and good drive in the sweeping turns. It is a really fun track and challenge. I am looking forward to everything this weekend can bring.”

Faction46 and Moffitt will race the 160-lap event this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

