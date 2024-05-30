ABEL Motorsports debuts BlueOval SK tribute colors at Detroit

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (30 May 2024) – ABEL Motorsports INDY NXT by Firestone championship leading Dallara will carry new colors in this weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix, as the team’s sponsor, ABEL Construction Company, pays homage to one of its largest clients.

The No. 51 Dallara driven by Jacob Abel (Louisville, Ky.) will carry blue and red racing colors this weekend as Bill Abel – ABEL Motorsports team owner and ABEL Construction Company CEO – takes the opportunity to recognize the future of electric cars in the United States and the project that involves the ABEL Construction Company.

The company has signed on for extensive construction and planning for BlueOval SK, where the next-generation electric vehicle battery will be built. When at capacity, 5,000 new jobs are expected to be created at BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Kentucky.

“This is by far and away the largest project we’ve done,” said Abel. “The work that we do ranges from facilities, maintenance, general construction, process support, and installation of new equipment, automation, all those sorts of thing. So it’s a wide ranging project and we greatly appreciate BlueOval SK’s confidence in us to manage all the different aspects. This weekend’s livery is our way of saying thank you for that confidence.”

“BlueOval SK is proud to have partners like ABEL Construction helping with the BlueOval SK Battery Park project in Glendale, Kentucky,” said BlueOval SK CEO Michael Adams. “We’re leading the shift to electric vehicles in the automotive industry and excited to begin production in 2025.”

Abel and teammate Yuven Sundaramoorthy (Oconomowoc, Wis.) hit the streets of Detroit on Friday.

ABEL Motorsports thanks partners ABEL Construction Company, Advance Ready Mix, Boyd Cat®, S Team Motorsports and OMP for their continued support.

The INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix takes the green flag Sunday, June 2 at 10:20 a.m. ET. The race will be streamed live in the U.S. on Peacock, while international viewers can watch via INDYCARLIVE, with INDYCAR Radio available at indycar.com and on Sirius XM.

About BlueOval SK

BlueOval SK is the joint venture between Ford Motor Company and SK On to produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles. SK On is a subsidiary of SK Innovation and has deep expertise in battery production. BlueOval SK will operate twin battery manufacturing facilities in Glendale, Kentucky and one battery plant in Stanton, Tennessee starting in 2025. BlueOval SK will electrify the future of mobility with innovative technology.

About Abel Construction Company: ABEL Construction is one of the largest general contractors in Kentucky, holding licenses in thirteen states. The company has offices in Lexington, Kentucky and Indianapolis, Indiana, with the corporate office in Louisville. Their expertise spans many areas, including general contracting, construction management, design-build, Integrated Project Delivery (IPD), and facilities maintenance.

Abel Construction has helped build some of the region’s most recognizable landmarks. Their projects cover diverse sectors, including automotive, healthcare, post-secondary education, commercial, food/beverage, tech, and industrial/manufacturing. They prioritize client satisfaction, focusing on efficient project delivery regardless of size or cost. The company’s skilled professionals utilize cutting-edge technology and software to ensure successful outcomes. abelconstruct.com/.

About ABEL Motorsports: Team principal Bill Abel began racing motocross in 1972, earning numerous championship titles as he continued the family racing tradition. In 2015, ABEL Motorsports was launched, starting in the USF2000 series and building up the junior open wheel ladder. The team captured the inaugural Formula Regional Americas Championship with driver Kyle Kirkwood in 2018.

ABEL Motorsports currently competes in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, the official development series for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, led by third-generation driver Jacob Abel. The team made its INDYCAR debut in 2023 with driver RC Enerson in the Indianapolis 500. For more information visit the official team website at abelmotorsports.com.

