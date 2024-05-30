Star Athletes Share Their Mental Health “Rituals,” Encouraging Fans to Prioritize Their Mental Health

11 Professional Sports Leagues and Organizations Join Forces with the “Love, Your Mind” Campaign this Mental Health Awareness Month

NEW YORK (May 30, 2024) – Today, 11 professional sports leagues and organizations teamed up with the national “Love, Your Mind” campaign to announce a comprehensive mental health partnership with the premiere of a series of public service advertisements (PSAs). The series, titled “The Rituals We Share,” features star athletes sharing their “rituals,” or steps they take, to care for their minds on and off the field – encouraging sports fans across the country to prioritize their mental health and explore free resources from LoveYourMindToday.org.

The “Love, Your Mind” campaign from Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council is dedicated to encouraging a more open, accepting and proactive society when it comes to mental health. That message is being amplified at the culmination of this Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond through the convening of sports leagues and organizations, including:

Major League Baseball (MLB)

Major League Soccer (MLS)

National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR)

National Basketball Association (NBA)

National Football League (NFL)

National Hockey League (NHL)

National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL)

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)

United States Tennis Association (USTA)

Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA)

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

“Our country is facing a pervasive mental health crisis. We can help one another by talking about the rituals we embrace to support our mental health,” said Dr. William A. Smith, chief executive administrator at Huntsman Mental Health Institute. “So many sports fans look up to their favorite athletes, so we’re honored to partner with many of them today to share their mental health rituals and stories to normalize talking about and taking care of our minds.”

“At NASCAR, we constantly witness the impact the human mind can have on physical performance, and we know this intersection of mental health and overall wellness applies to everyone in our community, not just those behind the wheel,” said NASCAR SVP, Chief Marketing Officer and Ad Council Board Member Pete Jung. “We’re excited to team up with the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign to encourage open conversations and proactive steps toward mental wellness, and we look forward to leveraging NASCAR platforms to ensure our fans and the entire racing community feel empowered to prioritize their mental well-being.”

Per the Ad Council’s model, the PSAs will run nationwide in time and space donated by media outlets across TV and digital media platforms. The participating sports leagues and organizations will also extend the partnership throughout 2024 and beyond by providing social media amplification, support on their owned media channels, media partnerships and more. To learn more about their ongoing commitment to this partnership and mental health, visit LoveYourMindToday.org/Sports.

“This partnership with the best of sports is truly extraordinary because it offers a unique opportunity to reach millions of dedicated sports fans across the country,” said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. “The sports leagues and organizations we’ve partnered with share our goal of encouraging people everywhere to make their emotional well-being just as much of a priority as their physical health.”

The series of PSAs features beloved athletes sharing the practices and routines that make up their mental health rituals, including:

Lexie Brown of the L.A. Sparks

Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports

Cam Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers

Madison Keys, professional tennis player

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards

Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays

Liv Morgan and Cody Rhodes of the WWE

Tim O’Connell of the PRCA

Cari Roccaro of the Chicago Red Stars

Zack Steffen of the Colorado Rapids

The series was developed pro bono by creative agency Walton Isaacson and helmed by highly acclaimed director Nina Meredith of the Oscar-winning production company RadicalMedia. It builds on the “Love, Your Mind” platform originally developed by volunteer creative agencies FCB New York and FCB Chicago. The PSAs feature the hit song “Home” from U.K. duo Good Neighbours.

“We wanted to harness the power that sports have on influencing culture and move the dial on how we all perceive mental health,” said Aaron Walton, CEO and founder of Walton Isaacson. “Some routines may seem just for fun, but there’s a deeper lesson here: just as athletes leverage rituals to improve their performance, we can also lean into them to center ourselves and help us love our minds.”

This effort is the latest from Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council’s ongoing “Love, Your Mind” campaign, with previous collaborations including Black Players for Change, Stephen A. Smith, Sesame Workshop and the American Farm Bureau. Since launching in October 2023, the “Love, Your Mind” campaign has driven more than 650,000 visits to LoveYourMindToday.org for free mental health resources. Additionally, of those who are aware of at least one of the campaign’s PSAs, 74% agree that taking care of their mental health is a top priority, compared to only 58% of those not aware.

For more information about the “Love, Your Mind” campaign, visit LoveYourMindToday.org or follow the campaign on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

About Huntsman Mental Health Institute

Huntsman Mental Health Institute brings together 75 years of patient care, research and education into one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers focused on mental health. Nestled in the campus of University of Utah, Huntsman Mental Health Institute serves the community with 1,600 faculty and staff in 20 locations providing inpatient and outpatient services for youth, teens, and adults as well as a comprehensive crisis care model which includes the nationally recognized SafeUT app and the 988 Crisis hotline for Utah. Our mission is to advance mental health knowledge, hope, and healing for all. Learn more at: www.huntsmanmentalhealthfoundation.org/hmhi/ and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and LinkedIn.

About The Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit’s founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country’s most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council’s national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

In November 2022, the Ad Council announced a Mental Health Initiative, uniting brands, marketers, media companies and nonprofits to address the mental health crisis throughout the U.S. at scale. With a founding donation from Huntsman Mental Health Institute, the multi-year initiative aims to change social norms and create a society that is more open, accepting and proactive when it comes to mental health.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council’s communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.